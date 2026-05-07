SCCC graduates should be 'proud and ready'

A graduation ceremony for Signal Captains Career Course (SCCC) Class 26-03 and 26-04 was held at Fort Gordon’s Cobb Hall, April 23, 2026.

The 20-week course provides signal leaders with the knowledge and skills required to become technically and tactically proficient in unified land operations as executed through decisive action, while operating within a joint interagency multi-national environment. Graduates will be prepared to command and/or lead company-sized units and serve as staff officers at the battalion or brigade level, and to utilize some of the applications available to plan and manage the Joint Battlefield Command Platform.

Lt. Gen. David T. Isaacson, Director for Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4)/Cyber, and Chief Information Officer, J-6, was guest speaker.

Lt. Gen. Isaacson congratulated graduates and challenged them to “take in the moment.”

“One of the things I think is important is this idea of taking the moment when you are in an academic environment … it’s easy to be thinking about what’s next and not being present and challenging yourself to get better … and working with each other for all to rise,” Lt. Gen. Isaacson said.

The general officer went on to say that although it is common to approach the next level with a sense of fear or lacking confidence, the graduates should be confident in knowing that they are ready for anything that lies ahead because the Army prepared them.

“The institution of our Army continues to pour into you and will continue to over time,” he said. “Know this: you are ready. You are ready because of the effort that you’ve put in, you’re ready because of how the Center of Excellence has prepared you, and you’re ready because the institution will continue to make it so.”