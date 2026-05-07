USCF Visiting Schedule – Bear 3 Integration

Beginning Monday, June 1, 2026, the Utah State Correctional Facility will be updating the Main Visiting schedule to accommodate the opening of the Bear 3 housing unit and the implementation of tiered housing.

To incorporate Bear 3 into the existing visiting structure while maintaining current visiting hours, a rotating weekend schedule will be implemented for in-person visits.

The updated schedule will proceed as follows:

In-person visits will continue on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Each day will include four housing units.

One housing unit will rotate out of the schedule on each of these days.

As part of the tiered housing structure:

Bear 1, Bear 2, and Bear 3 will alternate which unit is not scheduled each day

3 will alternate which unit is not scheduled each day Bear 4 and Green will continue to have consistent weekend visiting access to remain in line with the tiered housing incentives.

This rotation will continue moving forward to ensure a consistent and predictable schedule. The evening in-person visits Monday-Thursday will continue as normal, with the necessary adjustments to accommodate the addition of Bear 3 to the rotation.

These changes were made with consideration of the impact on families and offenders to minimize disruption to visitation.

Visitors are encouraged to review the updated visiting calendar before scheduling visits to ensure they are on the correct day and time for their assigned housing unit.

Updated schedules will be available on the UDC website and at the visiting desk. Printed copies will also be available upon request.

USCF remains committed to maintaining consistent and accessible visiting opportunities while supporting facility operations and ongoing housing updates.