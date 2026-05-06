Region VI AP&P Agents Honored For Saving Lives

Adult Probation and Parole Agents Nick Parker and Kelton Larsen of Region VI in Price pulled two men and three pets from a house filled with carbon monoxide, saving multiple lives while putting themselves at risk. The incident happened in rural East Carbon, where Parker and Larsen were working at the time.

On Tuesday, April 28, Parker and Larsen overheard an emergency dispatch call while on patrol regarding an unresponsive person. Although the call was not part of their standard duties, Parker and Larsen stopped by the home in Columbia to investigate and offer assistance. They were the first on the scene.

When they got inside, the two agents found the men, ages 37 and 39, unconscious. When one of the men stopped breathing, the agents immediately initiated CPR.

Parker and Larsen successfully pulled both victims out of the toxic environment. Both men regained consciousness outside and were transported to Utah Valley Hospital for treatment after EMS arrived. East Carbon police confirmed that the two victims “would have died if the agents hadn’t gotten them out.”

Parker and Larsen went on to demonstrate further bravery by returning to the house for an additional 10 to 15 minutes to search for any other potential victims. They recovered two cats and a dog, bringing them to safety.

Investigators determined the CO poisoning originated from a rigged-up generator that had been running all night, exacerbated by faulty insulation.

Investigators We recognize Parker and Larsen for their heroic actions and commitment to protecting the community beyond their expected duties.