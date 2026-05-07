Eltropy Names Kavitha Nalla as Chief Financial Officer

Longtime finance leader steps into CFO role after helping scale Eltropy’s operations and growth

Kavitha has been a trusted partner in building the operational rigor behind our growth. As we operate at a different scale Kavitha’s ability to bring discipline and clarity to how we grow is critical.” — Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading agentic AI platform for credit unions and community banks, today announced the appointment of Kavitha Nalla as Chief Financial Officer.Nalla, who joined Eltopry in 2022, has helped build Eltropy’s financial and operational foundation during a period of rapid growth. She joined the company as VP of Finance in 2022 and was later promoted to SVP of Finance and HR, taking on expanded responsibility across finance, operations, and people functions. Her appointment as CFO reflects the leadership she has already demonstrated in helping scale the business and position it for long-term growth.As CFO, Nalla will lead Eltropy’s finance and accounting organization and continue overseeing HR, aligning financial discipline, operational planning, and talent strategy as the company scales.“Kavitha has been a trusted partner in building the operational rigor behind Eltropy’s growth,” said Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy. “She has helped strengthen our financial planning, revenue operations, and investment discipline through some of our most important moments of expansion. She is also a true thought partner to me — whether it’s a walk-and-talk or a major strategic decision, she’s someone I rely on to think through the business with clarity and perspective. She has helped us grow not just faster, but better and as we operate at a different scale, Kavitha’s ability to bring discipline and clarity to how we grow is critical.”Since Nalla joined in March 2022, Eltropy has grown revenue by 441% and expanded its employee base by 48%, while completing three strategic acquisitions -- Marsview (conversational AI), Popio (video banking), and Lexop (collections and payments) -- broadening the platform's capabilities across AI, digital engagement, and payments.“This milestone is especially meaningful as I reflect on my four years at Eltropy,” said Nalla. “It has been incredibly rewarding to help build a strong foundation for the company while continuing to invest in innovation that drives real outcomes for our customers and our communities.”“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together and deeply grateful for the team that has made this journey possible,” she continued. “I’m energized by the opportunity ahead and look forward to helping lead Eltropy through its next phase of growth with a continued focus on scale, execution, and long-term value creation.”Prior to Eltropy, Nalla served as CFO of PeopleShores and held finance leadership roles at Hitachi Vantara and Sierra Atlantic, where she helped support the growth of a global business that, at the time of its acquisition by Hitachi Consulting, had over 2,400 employees worldwide.The appointment comes as Eltropy shifts from conversation enablement to AI-powered execution. As credit unions and community banks adopt agentic AI at scale, the company is strengthening the foundation needed to support faster growth and deeper impact.About EltropyEltropy is the leading agentic AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Credit unions and community banks use Eltropy to deliver better consumer experiences, improve efficiency, and drive measurable outcomes across the institution — helping them better serve the people and communities that count on them every day. The platform brings together Agentic AI, text, voice, video, chat, and automation across the full consumer lifecycle, from lending and servicing to collections, marketing, contact center, and branch operations, all through a single platform integrated with 50+ banking systems. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

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