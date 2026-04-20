Eltropy EMERGE 2026 to Feature Customer Story Sprints and Inaugural Fintech Innovation Showcase

EMERGE 2026 to Feature Customer Story Sprints and Inaugural Fintech Innovation Showcase

Credit union practitioners & fintech companies compete for recognition and chance to build on the Eltropy Agentic AI Platform in front of 400+ industry leaders

EMERGE is where the most useful conversations in community finance tend to start, and where a lot of partnerships take shape.” — Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO, Eltropy

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMERGE 2026 opens tomorrow in Santa Clara, and Eltropy today detailed two of the conference's signature program elements: the Customer Story Sprints – returning for a second year following a standout debut at EMERGE 2025 – and the Fintech Innovation Showcase, a new addition that puts fintech companies on stage in front of more than 400 community financial institution (CFI) and fintech executives. Both programs take place April 21-24 in Santa Clara, California.Customer Story Sprints: Real Results from the FieldThe Customer Story Sprints give credit union practitioners the opportunity to present their real-world experiences using the Eltropy platform in front of more than 400 peers. Each finalist delivers a 20-minute presentation covering the challenge they faced, how they put Eltropy to work, and the measurable results they achieved. The audience votes for the most impactful story, and the winner directs a cash prize to a charity of their choosing – putting purpose behind the recognition.Last year's champion, Royce Ngiam from First City Credit Union , presented a story that captured the room: during the Los Angeles wildfires, First City used Eltropy's texting capabilities to keep essential services running and check in on every employee's well-being – keeping members informed, staff supported, and the community connected when it mattered most.For 2026, four finalists were selected from submissions reflecting ingenuity in using the platform, measurable business impact, and moments of resilience. Sean Manion, Vice President of Lending at APL Federal Credit Union; Jenifer Piper, VP of Member Service & Sales at P1FCU; Jeremy Preimesberger, VP of Marketing at Cabrillo Credit Union; and Clarissa Rice, Branch Operations Manager at Natco Credit Union will each present their story in a 20-minute session before the audience votes for the winner. Sundeep Kapur, Founder of Digital Credence, opens the session.Fintech Innovation Showcase: Building on the Eltropy Agentic AI PlatformNew to EMERGE 2026, the Fintech Innovation Showcase invites a select group of fintech companies to present live demos to the CFI executives in attendance. The audience evaluates each solution and votes on the most impactful innovation.The winning fintech earns the opportunity to build their solution directly on the Eltropy Agentic AI Platform – gaining access to the Eltropy ecosystem serving more than 750 credit unions across the country. All participating companies will be listed in the EMERGE Innovation Directory, participate in the EMERGE Marketplace on-site, and have direct access to credit union executives and decision-makers who are actively looking for solutions to adopt.The Showcase reflects a broader shift at EMERGE: as the Eltropy Agentic AI Platform opens new possibilities for automating credit union workflows, the conference has become a natural gathering point for fintech companies looking to connect with the institutions most likely to put their solutions to work."The Customer Story Sprints and the Fintech Showcase put the people doing the actual work front and center," said Ashish Garg, Co-Founder and CEO of Eltropy. "Credit union leaders presenting their real results, fintech companies showing what they've built on the Eltropy Agentic AI Platform – that's where the most useful conversations at EMERGE tend to start, and where a lot of partnerships take shape."EMERGE 2026 takes place April 21-24 in Santa Clara, California. For more information, visit eltropy.com/emerge-2026 About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools help CFIs communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution — all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, and Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

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