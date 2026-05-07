GLOSSIER AND VITA COCO ALUMS LAUNCH NOBIGGIE

NoBiggie officially debuts a collection of juicy sparkling drinks for kids, made with real fruit juices and purées.

New Juicy Sparkling Drink for Kids Turns The Everyday Treat Into An Interactive Adventure From Unboxing to Final Sip

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, NoBiggie officially debuts a collection of juicy sparkling drinks for kids, made with real fruit juices and purées. Available in four-packs of vibrant 7.5oz aluminum mini cans, the collection blends real fruit, water and carbonation to create a delicious, juicy, fizzy drink that brings sparkle to everyday moments. Each can and four-pack box features interactive and engaging elements, from gameboard inserts and fun dares, to secret notes and mantras, turning a simple treat into an adventure from unboxing to final sip.Founded by mom of three Ali Weiss (former Chief Marketing Officer of Glossier) and dad of two Aytunc Atabek (former Vice President at Vita Coco), NoBiggie is creating an entirely new category of drinks for kids, bridging the gap between kids’ juice pouches and boxes and adult-sized sparkling waters to deliver a blend of fizz, flavor, and fun that does not exist today.“We didn’t just want to make a better drink; we wanted to reimagine the everyday treat,” says Ali Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of NoBiggie. “My daughters already loved the bubbles and brightness of sparkling drinks—the fizz, the cold can, the flavors—but nothing was made for them. NoBiggie brings kids' energy into a drink they can call their own.”A Drink Made for Kids, Loved by AllNoBiggie launches four delicious, real-fruit flavors: Strawberry Watermelon, Clementine Lemon, Cherry Berry, and Kiwi Apple. Each 7.5oz mini-can serves up a crisp, fizzy spark without the sugar crash. With no added sugars or dyes and 75% less sugar than the average juice box, NoBiggie sets a new standard for the "clean label" pantry.Key Product Attributes:*No added sugar: Up to 5g of naturally occurring sugar from fruit*20-25 calories per can, with 20-28% juice*No dyes*No artificial sweeteners*7.5oz aluminum canAn Adventure From Unboxing to Final SipNoBiggie believes everyday treats should add sparkle to everyday moments. From the packaging to the can, to the drink itself, NoBiggie has crafted an interactive adventure.*The "Goldilocks" Can: The 7.5oz aluminum can is a deliberate choice, delivering a perfectly sized, bright, bubbly experience without the waste of a standard 12oz can.*The 360° Canvas: The mini can has a bold aesthetic, designed to be explored. Each can features vibrant fruit photography, playful patterns, hidden dares, fun facts, and lunchbox-style notes woven directly into the artwork.*The Unboxing: Each four-pack arrives as an invitation to engage. The “jack-in-a-box” reveal, features a colorful, collectible gameboard (e.g. Fortune Teller, Word Search, Paper Airplane) that turns the box into a world of play.Launching Direct-to-Consumer and On-PremiseNoBiggie is available starting today at nobiggieplease.com, Amazon.com, TikTok shop and select experiential locations, launching with a community-first approach that starts with real families, not retail shelves.“By launching direct-to-consumer and on-premise first, we’re turning a simple discovery into a moment of genuine excitement,” continued Weiss. “We’re meeting kids where they are, at home, birthday parties, craft studios and family-friendly events, plugging directly into their world so that their first sip is surrounded by fun.”NoBiggie is available nationwide starting at $11 per four-pack. For more information and to experience the collection, visit nobiggieplease.com.About NoBiggieNoBiggie is a kids’ beverage brand reimagining everyday treats. Founded by Ali Weiss, former Chief Marketing Officer of Glossier, and Aytunc Atabek, former Vice President at Vita Coco, NoBiggie creates juicy sparkling drinks made with real fruit juices and purées, designed for kids and loved by all. With up to 5g of naturally occurring sugar, no added sweeteners or dyes, and served in grabby, patterned 7.5oz aluminum cans, NoBiggie delivers a clean-label, lower-sugar alternative to traditional juice and soda options. Available in interactive four-packs, NoBiggie blends flavor, fizz, and play to bring more sparkle to everyday moments. Learn more at nobiggieplease.com.

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