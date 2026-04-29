LUMICUP RAISES $4.38M IN SERIES A FUNDING TO EXPAND PRODUCT LINE AND SCALE MANUFACTURING

Hydra Group Leads Round to Accelerate Lumi’s Mission to Replace 500 Billion Single-Use Plastic Cups Annually

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumi , an innovator behind the endlessly recyclable aluminum LumiCup, has secured $4.38 million in Series A funding to accelerate product development and expand its manufacturing capacity. The round was led by Max Conway, Co-Founder & Partner at Hydra Group, alongside major participation from Mordun Capital and additional investors."From the moment we met the Lumi team, it was clear they weren't building a better mousetrap, they were reimagining a solution to one of the largest global dilemmas: single-use plastic," said Max Conway, lead investor and Co-Founder of Hydra Group. "At Hydra Group, we back founders who develop novel manufacturing methods, and that's exactly what the Lumi Team has done. We believe Lumi is in the early innings of transforming the single-use beverage market, and Hydra Group is proud to partner with them as they reach this milestone."This funding marks a major milestone in Lumi’s mission to transform the disposable drinkware category with a high-performance, sustainable alternative to single-use plastic cups. LumiCup’s proprietary, patent-pending technology creates the lightest and sleekest aluminum single-use cold cup on the market, keeping drinks cold 70% longer while ensuring recyclability without waste.“Customer feedback on Lumi’s 100% recyclable, single-use aluminum cups has been resoundingly positive since the soft sales launch last year. Over the past several months, Lumi’s leadership has shown the ability to execute on broadening the portfolio offering and manufacturing capability,” said Drew Millet, General Partner at Mordun Capital. “They are now positioned to aggressively penetrate the single-use cup market and prove the product-market fit at scale. Mordun Capital is excited to be a part of the team helping to bring sustainable single-use cups, and a better drinking experience, to the world.”A portion of the funds will be used to expand Lumi’s product offerings, spanning five cup sizes: 9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz. Recent investments include the expansion of its production facilities in Q1 2026 to support a 10x increase in manufacturing capacity.“Market reaction to the LumiCup has been phenomenal, and our ability to sell it is just a function of our ability to manufacture it,” said Kevin Diamond, CEO of Lumi. “Series A proceeds will fund important expansion priorities, improve our efficiency in both production and fulfillment, and generally help us keep pace with the demand we’re seeing.”Since its launch, LumiCup has gained significant traction across hospitality, events, and distribution channels, with partners including Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, Trailborn, Andaz Maui, Wembley Stadium, distributors like Canteen and the NOLA x NOLA Festival, among many others.Fully customizable, LumiCups allow businesses to feature up to five-color logos or designs, creating a powerful marketing tool that aligns with sustainability goals. LumiCups are also available direct-to-consumer from its website: www.lumicup.com For more information on LumiCups or to inquire about availability and branding options, visit lumicup.com or contact info@lumicup.com.About Lumi and the LumiCupLumi is revolutionizing single-use drinkware with its groundbreaking product, the LumiCup – the lightest disposable and endlessly recyclable aluminum cup on the market. Founded in 2021 with a vision to combat the global surge in single-use plastic, Lumi’s innovative beverage solution offers a stylish, high-performance alternative to plastic cups. Available in five sizes (9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz.), LumiCups deliver true material and carbon footprint sustainability while improving the drink experience by staying cold 70% longer. With the planet enduring a staggering 10M tons of annual waste from single-use plastic cups, sophisticated and lustrous LumiCups are an environmentally conscious choice that offer a premium user experience. Join the movement online at lumicup.com and @thelumicup on Instagram. Please contact LumiCup at info@lumicup.com.About Hydra GroupHydra Group is a privately held investment firm with focused expertise across manufacturing, defense, and advanced technology. We partner with companies at pivotal stages of growth — bringing capital, operational expertise, and strategic leadership to organizations built to last. Our investment philosophy is built on a single principle: unlocking potential. We identify businesses with strong fundamentals and clear pathways to scale, then work alongside management teams to accelerate that trajectory. From precision manufacturing and industrial operations to defense and deep technology, we focus where expertise and capital can have the greatest impact.About Mordun CapitalMordun Capital is a privately held investment firm focused on supporting the next wave of entrepreneurs. We partner with strong leaders who are pushing the boundaries with their disruptive, early-stage companies in manufacturing, advanced materials, energy, robotics, and deep tech.SALES INQUIRIESAdam Olsonadam@lumicup.com# # #

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