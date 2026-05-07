Webolutions Wins Hermes Creative Gold Award

Webolutions - Denver's Most Experienced Custom Website Developers

Denver’s leading digital marketing agency won the Hermes Gold Award for their redesign of the American Highland Cattle Association website.

We’re thrilled to have earned this prestigious award.” — John Vachalek

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Webolutions, Denver’s leading digital marketing agency, has received the 2026 Hermes Creative Gold Award for the redesign of the American Highland Cattle Association website. The award was in the Websites, Mobile & Digital Experiences | Website Redesigned category. The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the most respected competitions in the creative industry, recognizing the most outstanding work produced in the marketing and communications industry each year.

“We’re thrilled to have earned this prestigious award,” said John Vachalek, founder and CEO of Webolutions. “Our team includes some of the most talented and experienced marketing and web design professionals in the Denver area, and we take great pride in delivering exceptional work that helps our clients grow and thrive. It’s extremely rewarding to get recognized for our efforts.”

The 2026 Hermes Creative Awards received over 6,000 entries from across the United States, Canada and 29 other countries. The competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), an international organization that includes thousands of marketing, communication, advertising, public relations and media production professionals.

The AMCP was established in 1995 and is one of the largest and oldest third-party evaluators of creative work in the world. Entries are judged on creativity and what you had to work with, not against the other entrants in the category. Each category can have multiple winners based on the merits of the submissions.

Established in 1994, Webolutions is one of Denver’s oldest digital marketing agencies. They provide comprehensive digital marketing services, including custom web design and development services, to clients in a wide range of industries.

You can view Webolutions’ award-winning website for the American Highland Cattle Association here.

View the full list of 2026 Hermes Creative Awards winners here.

About Webolutions

Established in 1994, Webolutions is the leading digital marketing agency in Denver. Their comprehensive range of services include branding and brand story development, market positioning, market research, graphic design, enterprise-level website design and development, online paid ad strategies and implementation, CRM implementation and integration, customer journey development and implementation, annual communications planning, and highly customized, insightful marketing performance analytics reporting. They implement data-driven marketing strategies that align every aspect of a client’s messaging, ensuring their brand’s unique value proposition is conveyed in a clear, compelling manner that creates a cohesive customer journey and drives sustainable, scalable revenue growth.

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