CBP to host three-day career expo in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — U.S. Customs and Border Protection will host an in-person, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Career Expo in Dayton May 12-14, offering job seekers an opportunity to learn about CBP’s mission, available roles, and the application process.

The expo is open to individuals seeking challenging and meaningful careers with opportunities for growth and a strong sense of mission and purpose. Attendees will have access to CBP recruiters who can answer questions and provide guidance on applications, resumes, and interviews. Onsite application submissions will be accepted, but no interviews will be conducted, and no job offers will be made during the expo.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance, bring questions, review their resumes and prepare to submit applications. Attendees should have a digital copy of their resume available on their phone for easy reference, as paper resumes will not be accepted.

The event will be held in Dayton. The address will be provided upon registration.

Expo hours are:

May 12, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

May 13, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET

May 14, 9 a.m. to noon ET

Registration is available online. Event doors will close one hour prior to the end of the event each day.

CBP, the nation’s largest law enforcement agency, is recruiting for mission-critical roles in law enforcement and mission operations support, including Air Interdiction Agent, Border Patrol Agent, Criminal Investigator, Customs and Border Protection Officer, Marine Interdiction Agent, General Attorney, and more.

CBP offers training, competitive pay, and robust benefits, fostering an environment of continuous learning and career advancement. New CBP officers and agents may be eligible for up to $60,000 in incentive payments for certain locations. Federal hiring regulations apply to all CBP positions. U.S. citizenship is required. Comprehensive information about specific positions is available at join.cbp.gov.

For more information on CBP careers, connect with a recruiter online, check out CBP’s event calendar to find an upcoming recruitment event, visit the CBP Careers website, and follow @CBPJobs on X, Instagram, Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.