Governor Mills Proclaims this Friday 'George Hale Day'

Tribute to the 'dean of Maine broadcasting' to air statewide this weekend

Governor Janet Mills has proclaimed tomorrow, Friday, May 8, 2026, as "George Hale Day" throughout Maine in honor of legendary broadcaster George Hale, whose career in Maine television and radio has spanned more than 70 years.

Tomorrow night, Bangor's WABI -- where Hale spent nearly five decades on radio and television -- will air a special episode of 'The Nite Show with Danny Cashman" dedicated to Hale. The episode will also air throughout the weekend on television stations in Portland and Presque Isle.

Governor Mills joined Hale on stage during a commercial break during last month's taping to present him with a copy of the proclamation declaring May 8 as 'George Hale Day.' Video of the Governor presenting the proclamation to Hale can be found below.

"George Hale is a Maine broadcasting legend whose voice has informed, entertained, and comforted generations of Maine people," said Governor Janet Mills. "I am proud to proclaim this Friday as George Hale Day throughout the State of Maine in recognition of my friend George's extraordinary career, his contributions to Maine broadcasting, and the deep affection Maine people have for him."

"I've known Governor Mills for a long time and have been lucky enough to call her and her late husband friends. I am honored and humbled that she has issued this proclamation. I thank her for her friendship, and for her dedication to the people of Maine," said George Hale.

"I don't believe a career like that of George Hale's has ever existed, nor do I think it will ever be duplicated. Seventy-three years of informing people in Eastern Maine about sports, news, politics, and music is an incredible legacy that deserves to be honored and celebrated," said Nite Show Host Danny Cashman. "The Nite Show team is proud to have played a small role in that celebration, and we are even moreso delighted that Governor Mills declared it to be George Hale Day. People in Bangor, and all of Maine, are fortunate to have had George Hale as a meaningful part of our lives."

George Hale moved to Maine in 1953 to join WABI as a staff announcer. In 1957, he began covering University of Maine Football games, and over decades to come, his voice became synonymous with Maine sports -- including the popular annual state basketball tournaments.

"All the doors that have opened for me in professional broadcasting can be traced back to George and WABI. His belief in me and providing the opportunity to learn on the job created the opportunities that became a lifetime career in sports broadcasting," said Gary Thorne, nationally renowned sportscaster and longtime television voice of the Baltimore Orioles. "There can never be enough thank yous to George from me."

"George Hale was at the center of the community that formed within the sound of his voice. We Eastern Mainers shared triumph, and defeats, snow and sunny days together listening to George Hale's voice," said Bill Green, Member of the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame & Maine Sports Hall of Fame. "I think I grew up in a wonderful place and many of the memories go back to events that George announced -- he gets this day, but he also gets lifelong memories among a lot of us."

"The thing that impressed me the most about George was his care for student athletes and their teams. If there was a mistake made, he never blamed the kid -- he always put a positive spin on what happened, and that was important," said Walt Abbott, former University of Maine Head Football Coach and Hale's longtime Black Bear football broadcasting partner. "When a former athlete came to campus, he'd immediately know who they were and three or four things they had done playing for Maine. He was unquestionably 'the Voice of UMaine Sports' for many years."

From 2004 to 2026, Hale was the co-host of the popular 'George Hale/Ric Tyler Show' on WVOM, providing commentary on news and public affairs. During their 22-year run, Hale and Tyler frequently welcomed lawmakers from both parties to share their perspective.

"I learned a lot from George when working with him for the past twenty-two years. What strikes me most is this: George could have been an outstanding television and radio broadcaster anywhere. He could have go to Boston, New York, or LA. But he didn't. He remained in Maine and we are beyond blessed for it," said Hale's longtime broadcast partner Ric Tyler.

"George Hale is and always will be a Maine legend," said U.S. Senator Susan Collins. "He has kept our communities informed and entertained for decades. Thank you for everything, George."

"George Hale reminds us that even in these times we can disagree without being disagreeable towards one another. That's why he became such a steady, thoughtful, and influential voice to the Maine people he's served for decades," said U.S. Senator Angus King. "His voice has been a constant for generations, and his impact on our state's civic and cultural life is hard to overstate. I'm grateful for his friendship and his extraordinary career."

"George is a Mainer in the truest sense of the word: whip-smart, no-nonsense, and unwavering in his love for our state and the people who call it home. His ability to educate, inform, and entertain--over so many years, and with such commitment and conviction--is truly remarkable," said U.S. Congresswoman Chellie Pingree. "I'll certainly miss hearing him on the air. But I also know that his legacy, and his steadfast belief in the power of human conversation and connection, will be felt by generations of Mainers to come."

"It's no small feat to become as widely admired as George Hale. His voice has for decades been a comforting companion to Mainers, who listened as he called balls and strikes in both sports and news commentary," said U.S. Congressman Jared Golden. "Less well known, but no less significant, is how he served his country as a Navy medic, bringing comfort to service members injured during the Korean War. I'm glad to join in this commemoration of George Hale Day, to celebrate a man who has become a pillar of civic life in our state."

Last month, a bipartisan group of state legislators paid tribute to Hale's historic career at the Maine State House.

"George Hale has been part of my family since before I was born. He was good friends with both of my parents and was there as a real support when my parents passed away and when my brother, Paul, later passed away," said Senator Joe Baldacci (D-Penobscot). "For folks in Bangor, George's voice has simply been a part of life -- from calling UMaine games and sharing the news, to just keeping us company on the morning commute. He is not only a legend, but more importantly, he is a very good man whose grace, spirit and kindness he shares generously with everyone."

"George was the voice of my childhood on the radio. To me, his voice will always be the sound of basketball. It was such a joy to recognize George in the Senate and sing my favorite radio jingle, 'George Hale in the Morning on WABI,'" said Senator Stacey Guerin (R-Penobscot). "I have so many wonderful memories of George, and having the opportunity to appear on WVOM with him was always a pleasure. Thank you, George, for being such a wonderful part of our community."

"My first recollection of George Hale is with great anticipation every day it snowed in anticipation of school calculations from my early years in grammar school. George was that wonderful voice we heard for weather, tournament and UMaine athletics," said Representative Richard Campbell (R-Orrington). "His radio presence was always familiar, calming and a great stabilizer for this kid from Orrington who hated to see the summer end and school begin. I'm proud and honored to represent my most famous constituent George Hale, from Orrington."

"George Hale is a cherished part of the greater Bangor--Brewer community. His voice has been part of our lives for decades," said Representative Dani O'Halloran (D-Brewer). "I'll always remember snowy school day mornings, fingers crossed, waiting to hear the words that brought so much joy -- "no school today!" And tournament season hasn't felt the same since the days at the old Bangor Auditorium, when George Hale brought our high school basketball games to life. He knew the game, the history, the players and the community. He brought the game to those of us listening at home or on the radio at the auditorium. For many of us, his voice isn't just something we heard, it's something we remember. And I'm proud that Governor Mills has declared Friday as George Hale Day, so we can all recognize what he has meant to this community."

"George Hale perfected the art of describing a sporting event or news story and making the listener feel as if he was speaking directly and only to them," said Representative Jim Thorne (R-Carmel). "Over his many years in radio and television broadcasting, George has continued to be the high-water mark for his fellow journalists to strive for. His long and storied career will be fondly remembered, for decades to come, by those who were lucky enough to hear and see a consummate professional share his vocal talents with the good people of Maine!"

The Nite Show with Danny Cashman -- which last year concluded its nationally acclaimed fifteen-year run -- will return for one episode this weekend to pay tribute to Hale. The show will air on Friday at 7PM on WABI in Bangor and WAGM FOX 8 in Presque Isle, and on Saturday at noon on FOX 23.

Read Governor Mills' proclamation declaring tomorrow, Friday, May 8, 2026 as 'George Hale Day' throughout the state.

Video from Cashman Communications/The Nite Show.