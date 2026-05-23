Governor Mills Honors Fallen Maine Heroes in Weekly Radio Address

May 22, 2026

In her weekly radio address released today, Governor Janet Mills honored Maine Warden Pilot Joshua Tibbetts and Morrill firefighter Andrew Cross, who died in the line of duty last week.

Warden Pilot Tibbetts, an 18-year member of the Maine Warden Service, died May 12 when his plane crashed in Franklin County. Cross died while responding to the devastating fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont on May 15.

"This Memorial Day Weekend, as we think about the brave soldiers we've lost in combat, stop also and give a thought to these two remarkable men who gave their lives in the service of our state," said Governor Mills. "May we all recognize the risks that law enforcement officers and first responders take when they answer the call, as Josh Tibbetts did, and as Andrew Cross bravely did, to protect public safety and to keep this state the best place in the nation to live, work, and raise a family."

In her address, the Governor also praised the first responders, medical personnel, LifeFlight crews, hospital staff, and others who responded to the Robbins Lumber fire, and asked Maine people to keep Cross' loved ones, Maine's fire and EMS community, the Robbins family, and all those injured in their thoughts.

Listen to the Governor's Radio Address & Weekly Column here.