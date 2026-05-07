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National Day of Prayer 2026

WHEREAS, in 1952, a joint resolution by Congress declared an annual day of prayer, and in 1988, the law was amended to permanently set the observance on the first Thursday in May each year; and

WHEREAS, faith has played a significant role in American history, encouraging people to seek unity and hope through traditions such as days of prayer and reflection; and

WHEREAS, Alaska’s population is composed of diverse religious, spiritual, and cultural traditions, and many Alaskans draw strength, comfort, and encouragement through prayer and from their trust in God; and

WHEREAS, citizens of our Nation are afforded the privilege of individual prayer, which affirms our spiritual heritage and the principles upon which America was founded; and

WHEREAS, we offer prayers for our families, communities, State, and Nation, asking that all people be granted wisdom, guidance, and opportunities to live enriching and fulfilling lives. We offer a special prayer for those serving in the military, as they have dedicated their lives to safeguarding and protecting us all; and

WHEREAS, we are grateful for the many blessings and freedoms in our lives and through prayer and faith, may we continue to serve our communities with kindness, humility and purpose.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim May 7, 2026 as:

National Day of Prayer

in Alaska and encourage all Alaskans to respect and observe this day of prayer in a manner of their personal choosing, to give thanks, and to seek the continued safety and well-being of all citizens.

Dated: May 7, 2026

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National Day of Prayer 2026

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