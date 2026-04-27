Matrix Human Services Honored by SME for Advancing Workforce Innovation and Expanding Career Pathways in Detroit

SME has named Matrix Human Services as the recipient of the 2026 Workforce Development Innovations Award.

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Human Services Honored by SME for Advancing Workforce Innovation and Expanding Career Pathways in DetroitIn today’s workforce landscape, where access, equity, and speed-to-skill are critical to meeting industry demand, organizations that remove barriers and connect individuals to meaningful careers are helping shape the future of manufacturing. Recognizing this impact, SME has named Matrix Human Services as the recipient of the 2026 Workforce Development Innovations Award.The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in preparing individuals for careers in manufacturing and skilled trades through innovative, outcomes-driven training models. Matrix Human Services was selected for its success in delivering flexible, industry-aligned programs that connect Detroit residents to sustainable career pathways.Matrix’s impact is reflected in strong performance across key workforce metrics, including participant retention, program completion, credential attainment and job placement. Program outcomes include an 84% retention rate, 84% completion rate, 73% credential attainment rate and 81% job placement rate.“In today’s workforce environment, where employers are facing rapid technological disruptions and persistent talent shortages, organizations like Matrix Human Services demonstrate the power of workforce development that is both innovative and results-driven,” said Dr. Deb Volzer, SME’s vice president of Workforce Development. “By equipping individuals with the skills, confidence and real-world experience needed to meet industry demand, Matrix is helping to build a more resilient and future-ready workforce.”Matrix’s workforce development programs prepare participants for in-demand roles in manufacturing and emerging technologies, including electric vehicle production. A defining feature of the program is its short-term, stackable training model, allowing participants to earn credentials quickly and transition into the workforce while building toward long-term career growth.“We see every day what’s possible when individuals are given access to the right training, support, and opportunity,” said Starr Allen-Pettway, President & CEO of Matrix Human Services. “Our goal is not only to help participants secure employment, but also to build pathways to long-term stability and career growth. This recognition from SME reflects the impact of a model designed to meet people where they are and connect them to meaningful, in-demand careers.”Matrix’s workforce development programs prepare participants for in-demand roles in manufacturing and emerging technologies. A defining feature of the program is its short-term, stackable training model, allowing participants to earn credentials quickly and transition into the workforce while building toward long-term career growth.A defining feature of Matrix’s approach is its short-term, stackable training model. Participants can complete job-readiness training in as little as one week or enroll in technical programs lasting four to 12 weeks. This structure enables learners to quickly earn credentials, enter the workforce and continue building toward long-term career advancement.Matrix's workforce programs are intentionally designed to serve nontraditional learners, individuals who often navigate significant structural barrier to employment and advancement. These barriers may include gaps in employment history, limited access to transportation or stable housing, reentry after incarceration, childcare and family caregiving responsibilities, or the need to transition into new careers later in life.Matrix’s workforce programs are designed to support nontraditional learners, many of whom face structural barriers such as gaps in employment history, limited access to transportation or stable housing, reentry after incarceration, childcare responsibilities, or career transitions later in life.To address these challenges, Matrix delivers comprehensive support, including individualized coaching, case management, and culturally responsive engagement. The organization prioritizes experiential learning through hands-on labs, real-world simulations, employer-led workshops, mock interviews, and collaborative, team-based projects, which are approaches that build both technical proficiency and the critical employability skills needed to succeed in today's workforce.For more information about SME and its commitment to workforce development, visit www.sme.org About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the entire North American manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds North America’s talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org.###Media Contact:Marirose SartorettoCommunications Specialist, SMEmsartoretto@sme.orgTel. +1 248-798-2961

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.