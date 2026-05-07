BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Returns with 'Radical Joy'

New Logo for BRIC CELEBRATE BROOKLYN!

15 Free Shows, Three Benefit Concerts, One Summer in Brooklyn June 4 – September 19 | Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

We live in a time of uncertainty, with lots of forces pulling people apart. Our response is Radical Joy.” — Wes Jackson, President BRIC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BRIC Arts Media today announced the full lineup for BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!, the landmark free outdoor festival returning to the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park, and presented in partnership with Prospect Park Alliance and NYC Parks, from June 4 through September 19, 2026. Now in its 47th year, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! presents 15 free concerts and three benefit shows under the theme Radical Joy, a summer built around the idea that the full richness of New York City's cultural life is here for everyone, free of charge, in the heart of Brooklyn.“We live in a time of uncertainty, with lots of forces pulling people apart. Our response is Radical Joy. It’s the idea of choosing to come together as a community ‒ of neighbors, families, friends, strangers ‒ on a summer night in Brooklyn, around music, for free. That shared experience, of being with people who are all there for the same reason, is worth protecting. It’s a sense of belonging to something greater. That is what this festival is, the radical joy that comes from entering that space.”“There are few joys in New York City as sweet as this time of year – when BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! returns. It’s a space for everyone: punks and classicists, indie fans, listeners of jazz, and lovers of reggae alike. With free performances all summer long, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! invites people from across the city to gather with friends and neighbors beneath the trees of Prospect Park and share in the art of our city."“Every show this season was built with intention to reflect the full range of who Brooklyn is and what moves us. We have fan favorites like Sheila E., Patti LaBelle, Liz Phair and Sleater-Kinney, themed nights that celebrate musical traditions, and artists on the verge of their next big moment. That range is deliberate. We want you to come for someone you love and leave having discovered someone new. Bring a blanket, bring your people, and join us for a night under the stars.”Saidah Blount, Executive Director, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn!BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! has the distinction of being one of the longest-running free performing arts festivals in the country, presenting world-class programming at no cost to audiences since 1979.2026 Season Schedule• June 4 | Opening Night: Sheila E. | Leon Knight | DJ Spinna• June 13 | Family Day: Antibalas | KidsRead with Kate Yamasaki | DJ Marc Bars• June 19 | Juneteenth: Infinity Song | Annie and the Caldwells | Victory Boyd | DJ Duane• June 20 | Wayne Wonder | Lila Iké | DJ Gravy• June 26 | Benefit Show: Patti LaBelle• July 10 | Habibi Festival at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Featuring EMEL, Mai Elgizouli, Nesrine, Yacine Boulares and the Habibi Festival House Band, and Yalla! Party Project• July 11 | The Legal Aid Society Presents: Community Joy Day with Saint James Joy, Pahua, and Puppetmobile• July 18 | Royel Otis | Ax and the Hatchetmen• July 24 | Jazz at the Bandshell: Cindy Blackman Santana | The Patricia Brennan Septet | Lucía• July 25 | BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Brower Park with Black House Radio• July 31 | CARRTOONS & Hailé Supreme | Sofía Valdés | Julia Zivic• August 7 | globalFEST at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! With DakhaBrakha, Yeison Landero, Sally Baby's Silver Dollars, and Sunju Park• August 8 | BRIC Celebrates Aaliyah: One in a Million• August 14 | Lyricist Lounge 35th Anniversary• August 15 | Americana Night: Yola | Dom Flemons and the Traveling Wildfires | Cleo Reed• August 21 | Sasha Velour's NightGowns• August 28 | BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! and The Action Lab present: Common and Special Guests To Honor the Social Justice Legacy of Harry Belafonte• August 29 | Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso Presents: Dominican Night at the Bandshell• September 19 | Liz Phair & Sleater-Kinney | The Flannel and The Fury 2026For more information contact: Wendy Washington, T.I.D. Agency wendy@thisisdope.net | Joe Wiggins, T.I.D. Agency

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! 2026

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