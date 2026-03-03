Naomi Sharon Hits the Airwaves with her new Sizzling Summer Single MISS THAT

OVO Sound Artist Naomi Sharon MISS THAT single image

NEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NAOMI SHARON UNVEILS NEW SINGLE " MISS THAT " FROM HER FORTHCOMING ALBUMEdison POP Award-Nominated Artist Debuts New Song Following Exclusive NYFW Preview in Collaboration with Telfar(New York, New York - February 26, 2026) OVO Sound's Naomi Sharon is back with her newest single, "Miss That," a propulsive, groove-driven record that moves with the cool confidence of an artist fully in command of her evolving sound.Produced by Jordan Ullman of Majid Jordan and written by Sharon and collaborator Blush, "Miss That" is an R&B record infused with the pulse of dancehall, club music, and EDM, anchored by Sharon's rich, deep alto and a hypnotic refrain that demands repeat listens and a dance floor to match. "Miss That" also samples Chicago's "If You Leave Me Now," with composition credit to Peter Cetera.True to form, Sharon debuted the track during New York Fashion Week at the Telfar store in SoHo- a fitting stage for one of music's most fashion-forward voices. A moment as culturally charged as the music itself, the collaboration with the boundary-breaking designer felt like a natural meeting of two worlds defined by bold identity and uncompromising vision.The single arrives ahead of Sharon's performance at the 2026 Edison Awards in Amsterdam this March, one of the most prestigious music ceremonies in the world and a longtime European counterpart to the Grammys. Her EP The Only Love We Know is nominated for Best Soul/R&B/Funk Album/EP. "Miss That" is the lead single from her forthcoming album.The single art, shot by the acclaimed photographer Hugo Comte, captures Sharon's signature aesthetic: cool, precise, and undeniably striking."Miss That" is available now on all streaming platforms.ABOUT NAOMI SHARONRotterdam-born Naomi Sharon is part of a generation of European female artists breaking through to global audiences and redefining what contemporary progressive R&B sounds like on a world stage.Sharon made history as the first female artist signed to Drake's OVO Sound, and has built her reputation on an exacting blend of alternative R&B, neo-soul, and electronic influence rooted in her Dutch and Caribbean heritage. Her 2023 debut album Obsidian, which spawned the cult favorite "Time And Trust," announced her arrival with force. Apple Music called her follow-up, the 2025 EP The Only Love We Know, a showcase of "arresting performances," noting that standout single "Bittersweet" finds her voice echoing and booming with rich reverb, while the title track closes with stacked choral harmonies that soar. Both projects were executive produced by her labelmate Jordan Ullman of Majid Jordan.In December 2025, Sharon released Naomi Sharon: Live from Paradiso, a live album recorded at Amsterdam's legendary Paradiso venue and offered as a gift to her devoted fanbase, capturing the full breadth of her artistry in an intimate and historic setting.A formidable live performer, Sharon has completed several successful European tours and in 2025 opened for Tems across the United States, cementing her standing as an artist ready for the largest stages in the world.* * *For More Information Contact:Wendy Washington Lana Walker Joe Wigginswendy@thisisdope.net lana@thisisdope.net joe@thisisdope.net

