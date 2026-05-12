VIP Launches 20th Annual Women in Technology Scholarship Program

Multiple female IT students to each receive up to $2,500 scholarship

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 12, 2026 – Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is proud to announce that applications are now open for its 20th annual Women in Technology Scholarship (WITS) program. This year, VIP will award multiple scholarships valued at up to $2,500 per recipient, continuing its commitment to empowering women pursuing careers in computer science, information technology, and related fields.Since launching WITS, VIP has supported more than 190 women on their journey toward degrees in IT-related disciplines. This milestone 20th year reflects the company's longstanding dedication to helping women become the great thinkers, achievers, and creators of tomorrow's technology industry."At VIP, we believe the future of technology is stronger when more women are at the table," said Jonna Ward, CEO and founder of Visionary Integration Professionals. " We're proud to invest in the next generation of women who will shape the IT industry."Applications are open now through June 30, 2026. Recipients must be enrolled in or accepted to a two- or four-year U.S. college or university, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, and plan to pursue a career in computer science, information technology, management information systems, or a related field. This year, applicants will submit a video in lieu of an essay — a new format that reflects VIP's embrace of modern technology. Award winners will be notified no later than August 15, 2026. More information and the online application can be found at https://trustvip.com/wits-program-faqs/ About VIPVisionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is a leading digital transformation consultancy offering deep expertise deploying technology solutions and providing customized professional services tailored to meet client needs. We are a talent and customer-centric led company serving over 1,300 government and commercial clients since our founding in 1996. We help our clients strengthen mission outcomes by combining deep industry specialization, agility to adapt as needed, and an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. We empower clients to modernize systems and experiences through our repeatable, yet uniquely tailored system integration and time-tested delivery methodology. We know our greatest success will always come from the value we create for our clients, for each other, and for our communities. For more information, visit us at https://trustvip.com

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