Visionary Integration Professionals Awards Scholarships to Nine Women Pursuing Tech Education

Visionary Integration Professional's Women In Technology Scholarship Visionary Integration Professionals, LLC

Nine women awarded up to $2,500 in VIP scholarships for excellence and leadership in technology education.

RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is proud to announce the nine women selected to receive scholarships through its 2025 Women in Technology Scholarship Program! Now in its 19th year, the program – funded through VIP Cares – supports exceptional young women pursuing degrees in technology-related fields such as computer science, information management, and more.Since its inception, VIP’s scholarship initiative has awarded funding to more than 190 women and continues to embody the company’s core values of inclusion, empowerment, and innovation in the tech industry. Each of the 2025 recipients will receive up to $2,500 to attend the two- or four-year college of their choice.The nine winners were chosen based on academic achievement, community involvement, leadership, and character. Applicants were asked to submit a short video highlighting their strengths and the qualities they hope to pass on to future generations of women in technology. Many emphasized resilience and curiosity as essential traits for success in the field.The scholarship award recipients include:• Gowri Nanda, University of Texas at Dallas• Malinda Voortmann, Iowa State University• Makaylah Harris, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University• Oluwaseyi Omisore, University of Massachusetts - Boston• Daniela Scagnetti, University of Michigan• Joy Wang, University of Pennsylvania• Kennedy Watson, Spelman College• Kajal Modi, Michigan State University• Macy Soderberg, Cornell University“With each year of the scholarship program, we continue to be inspired by the applicants’ achievements and aspirations,” said Jonna Ward, CEO of VIP. “This year’s recipients truly embody the spirit of the program, showcasing their passion for learning, leadership, and advanced opportunities for women in technology. Congratulations to each of our winners!”To learn more about VIP’s annual Women in Technology Scholarship Program, please visit trustvip.com /wits-program-faqs.About Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP)Visionary Integration Professionals (VIP) is a leading digital transformation consultancy that empowers organizations to accelerate innovation and achieve mission success. With deep expertise in advanced technology solutions and customized professional services, VIP helps clients modernize systems, enhance user experiences, and deliver measurable impact.Since 1996, VIP has partnered with more than 1,300 government and commercial clients nationwide. In 2025, the company operates in 38 states – demonstrating its broad reach, proven results, and unwavering commitment to excellence. Guided by a people-first culture and fueled by deep industry expertise, VIP’s success is built on trust, teamwork, and a lasting dedication to creating lasting value for its clients and communities.For more information, visit us at trustvip.com.

Meet the Faces of the VIP Women In Technology Scholarship

