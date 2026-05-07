Laura Davison joins IFJ Executive Council
Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, has been elected to the Executive Council of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) at the IFJ World Congress in Paris.Attending her first IFJ World Congress, Davison was elected to the Executive Council on Wednesday evening (6 May). Earlier she had taken part in the keynote roundtable discussion on public service broadcasting.
Following her election, Davison said:
“The NUJ has a proud history of international solidarity through our work with the IFJ, contributing 16 presidents and hosting six Congresses over the past 100 years. I’d like to thank delegates for their support and I look forward to working with colleagues from sister unions to ensure that the IFJ remains a strong voice for journalists and journalism around the world.”
The NUJ has played a pivotal role in the Congress, which closes on Thursday afternoon. Former president Pierre Vicary chaired the presidium, the committee which acts as the standing orders committee of conference.
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