Ukraine: Russian missile and drones hit media offices

The NUJ has joined the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) in condemning missile-and-drone attacks by Russian forces on media offices in Kyiv.

On 23-24 May, civilians were killed and dozens were injured by a massive overnight attack.

The home of Artem Zakharchenko, a journalism lecturer at Kyiv National University, and Olena Zakharchenko, a journalism graduate, were destroyed and the IFJ reported damage to the buildings of numerous media outlets - including the NUJU's office in central Kyiv.

The German public broadcaster ARD, the Kyiv bureau of Deutsche Welle (DW), Realna Hazeta, the online media project Shelter, and the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency also sustained damage. Media workers continue to report despite the destruction to their workplace.

The NUJ joins the IFJ and NUJU in calling for accountability for attacks on civilian infrastructure, including media organisations.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“The IFJ and the European Federation of Journalists strongly condemn these attacks on civilian and media infrastructure. Indiscriminate missile and drone attacks affecting journalists and newsrooms constitute yet another assault on the conditions necessary for independent journalism and on the public's right to access information."

Sergiy Tomilenko, NUJU president, said:

“We strongly condemn this latest Russian missile-and-drone attack on Kyiv, which once again devastated civilian infrastructure and affected journalists and their families. “These indiscriminate missile and drone strikes are aimed at terrorising the civilian population and destroying the foundations of normal life, including the infrastructure that enables independent journalism to function. “We remain in direct contact with affected colleagues and stand in full solidarity with journalists and editorial teams who continue working despite destruction, trauma and constant danger.”

In March the NUJ met Tomilenko to discuss Russian forces’ widespread use of drones to target Ukrainian journalists. The NUJU supplies held drone detector devices through to its Journalists’ Solidarity Centres. NUJ members can support the NUJU’s work by donating to the IFJ Safety Fund.

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