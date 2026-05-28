Tim Dawson, NUJ freelance organiser, pays tribute to John Matthews, former National Executive Council (NEC) member and Glasgow branch chair.

John Matthews gave the impression that he enjoyed whatever he was doing. When his doctors told him that he should take brisk lunchtime walks, he set off with the enthusiasm of one going to collect a prize. Routine speeches were delivered with the twinkle of a practiced entertainer. To even the dreariest meetings he injected vim and momentum.

Matthews, who has died aged 70, came to journalism in middle age. His commitment to working for a fairer society started long before. In his first career as social worker he enjoyed an early posting to Wester Hailles, a challenging housing scheme on Edinburgh’s periphery.

There he experimented with community theatre, the success of which was such that he enjoyed a lengthy career diversion in the dramatic arts. He continued to inhabit an artsy, bohemian milieu for the rest of his days. Only in his 40s did occasional subbing shifts on Glasgow papers develop into a new vocational direction, during which he worked for and edited weekly newspapers in his native Ayrshire.

Journalism quickly brought him to the NUJ and activism in the Glasgow branch, the Scottish Executive and for nearly a decade, the union’s National Executive Council.

Neither factional, nor sectarian, Matthews intervened only where experience gave him something worth saying, or where he thought the interests of Scottish members were at risk. For these he was an effective advocate. He was likewise a steadfast defender of what he considered the probity of spending decisions taken by his own branch.

Although dogged by health issues in his later years, he remained engaged in NUJ affairs, and in touch with contacts made over his long career, as well as living long enough to see, in his final days, his beloved Celtic clinch its fifth successive title. He will be remembered as one whose delight in contributing to the common wheal was as illuminating as his causes were just.

John’s colleagues and NUJ officials have also paid tribute.

Gerry Curran, NUJ joint president, said:

“I learned of the death of union stalwart John Matthews today, with great sadness. John was a longtime activist in Scotland, but also served on the NEC with great fortitude and attention to matters. He was decent, dedicated, and deeply rooted in the trade union movement. His quietness hid a depth of knowledge of union matters, and a dedication to the media sector. “He was old-fashioned and old-school when it came to trade unionism, not seeing it through a one-world view, but rather as a vehicle for the betterment of workers' conditions and rights. He served and led in many efforts to achieve same. I liked and respected him a lot. He will be missed greatly.”

Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, said:

“John held offices at local and national level and was a committed trade union activist. “As a member of the NEC, John represented the interest of Scottish members with passion. His contributions were delivered with humour and he was always keen to highlight the achievements of chapels and staff. “John was a great storyteller and despite health challenges maintained his cheerful demeanour.”

Nick McGowan-Lowe, NUJ Scotland organiser, said:

“John's contribution to journalism and the NUJ cannot just be measured in his length of service, or his work on both the National Executive Council and the Scottish Executive Council. He will be remembered for his insight he brought to those roles, his good humour and the dedication to the work he put in for members. I was grateful to have worked with him, and he will be sadly missed."

John Toner, former NUJ Scotland organiser, said:

“When I moved to the NUJ's Glasgow office at the end of 2017, I was heartened by John Matthew's welcome and his offer of support. I will always be grateful for his kindness. “As I got to know John, I learned that his easygoing nature belied his tremendous experience of our industry. “John was a committed trade unionist, non-ideological in his beliefs, and always pragmatic in supporting what he believed was in the best interests of our members. “A man of integrity, he insisted upon honesty, even when this meant ploughing a lonely furlough at emotional cost. “Despite the seriousness of his activity, John harboured a mischievous sense of humour that often brought some respite to the most entrenched debates. “He once told the tale of working as a freelance on a documentary about Robert Burns. The producer asked John if he could source some footage. Of Robert Burns. That was beyond even John's considerable skills. “We shared a football allegiance, and our chats always proved illuminating to me. “Needless to say, I am missing him already.”

James Doherty, former NUJ president and John's long-time NEC jobshare for the Scotland seat, said:

"John was a true gentleman, never shy in making his case - but always, always in the best interests of our members. His commitment and service to the NUJ and the wider trade union movement was second to none. He will be missed, but we will carry forward his mission to improve the lives of all working people."

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