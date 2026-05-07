PRESS RELEASE: Maryland Permanently Preserves Five Working Farms

May 7, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 07, 2026) – On May 6, 2026, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved five new easements through the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation, protecting 534.569 acres of prime farmland in Caroline, Charles and Dorchester counties for future generations and agricultural endeavors. In Maryland, agricultural easements preserve productive farmland and woodland to ensure the continued production of food and fiber.

“Every acre we preserve is a promise to our farming families and a vital investment in Maryland’s resilience,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “By securing more than 534 acres, we are strengthening local food systems, supporting rural economies and advancing our ambitious conservation goals while keeping agriculture at the heart of Maryland’s identity.”

Since its founding in 1977, the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation has permanently protected land in each of Maryland’s 23 counties, preserving 393,000 acres to date. The Foundation acquires agricultural preservation easements from farmers who wish to conserve their land. These easements are essential in sustaining Maryland’s agricultural landscape, enhancing local food systems and supporting the economies of rural communities.

Maryland achieved its “30 by 30 conservation goal” (30% of the state’s total land area achieved by 2030) set forth in the Maryland the Beautiful Act in May 2024, six years ahead of the target. These newly-approved easements will further advance the state’s next conservation goal—conserving 40% by 2040.

For more information on the Foundation or about agricultural land preservation, please contact Executive Director Michelle Cable at (410) 841-5860 or [email protected].