Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,870 in the last 365 days.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Maryland Agencies to Treat Potomac River for Black Fly Control on May 1

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 11, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources, will treat a targeted area of the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia to control black fly populations in the area. Treatment is scheduled to occur on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 between 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET.

A green-and-gold Bell 206 Long Ranger helicopter will apply a Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti)-based larvicide throughout the targeted area. The helicopter’s tail number is N637HA. Bti is a bacterial insecticide, not a chemical, that is naturally-occurring in soils. It is harmful to a limited variety of organisms, including midges, black flies, mosquito larvae and a few other species of aquatic insects.

The treatment may cause a temporary discoloration of the water but is harmless and will dissipate naturally. The treatment will not impact drinking water supplies, fish, crabs or other aquatic organisms outside the targeted insect groups. 

The Black Fly Program was established in 2016 in response to resident concerns in Washington County. Additional information about the program, including further details about Bti, is available on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s Black Fly Program website

#### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

PUBLIC NOTICE: Maryland Agencies to Treat Potomac River for Black Fly Control on May 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.