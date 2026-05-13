NEWS RELEASE: Nicole Sherry Joins Maryland Department of Agriculture as Assistant Secretary of Plant Industries and Pest Management

May 13, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 13, 2026)—Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks announced today that Nicole Sherry has joined the Maryland Department of Agriculture as assistant secretary for Plant Industries and Pest Management.

Sherry brings extensive turf management experience to MDA after spending 23 years with the Baltimore Orioles, most recently serving as senior director of field operations since 2023. In 2004, she became the first female head groundskeeper in Eastern League history and, in 2006, only the second woman in Major League Baseball to hold the title when the Orioles named her head groundskeeper. She served in that role for 14 years before being promoted to director of field operations in 2021 and senior director of field operations in 2023. Sherry holds a degree in agriculture from the University of Delaware.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Nicole,” said Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “Her experience managing complex operations and leading teams, combined with her strong agricultural background and proven leadership, will be an incredible asset to MDA.”

As assistant secretary, Sherry will oversee the day-to-day operations of Plant Industries and Pest Management, including pesticide regulation, mosquito control, plant protection, weed and forest pest programs, turf and seed oversight, and the Office of the State Chemist.

In 2016, Sherry received the Mary Pickersgill Award for Women’s Leadership in Business from the Star-Spangled Banner Flag House in recognition of her community leadership, innovation and ability to inspire others. In 2019, she received the Dick Ericson Founders’ Award for exemplary leadership, sports field and facility management, and her positive impact on the industry.

“Agriculture has always been my passion and I’m looking forward to joining the Maryland Department of Agriculture and working with communities across the state,” said Assistant Secretary Sherry. “I am excited to join the Plant Industries and Pest Management teams and work alongside such incredibly smart and dedicated individuals.”

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