UFA Marks a Major Milestone with Emerald Park Farm Store VIP Event

UFA Celebrates Opening the First Farm Store in Saskatchewan

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative will mark an exciting milestone in Saskatchewan today as it hosts a VIP event at its Emerald Park Farm and Ranch Supply store, just east of Regina. The event will formally recognize the opening of UFA’s first full-service farm retail location in the province and highlight the co-operative’s long-term commitment to serving Saskatchewan producers.The Emerald Park store is now open and serving customers, and today’s celebration will bring together government leaders, community partners, industry influencers and UFA leadership to acknowledge the significance of the expansion and the relationships behind it.“For UFA, this is about more than opening a new store, it’s about showing up as a trusted neighbour and long-term partner to Saskatchewan producers,” said Fred Thun, President and CEO of UFA. “Emerald Park represents a strategic investment grounded in our strong financial position and our confidence in the producers and communities we serve. We’re proud to be here and look forward to supporting Saskatchewan agriculture for the long term.”Located at 850 North Service Road, the Emerald Park Farm and Ranch Supply store offers excellent highway visibility and convenient access from two Highway 1 overpasses, just nine kilometres east of Regina. The five-acre site features 18,600 square feet of purpose-built facilities, including a modern Farm Store, Building Materials facility, Cold Storage building, and a Chemical Building supporting select crop input solutions, storage and handling.The store offers a comprehensive range of farm supplies, building materials, and crop input solutions tailored to Saskatchewan’s agricultural community. It is supported by a knowledgeable local team led by Senior Store Manager Chelsey Sali, Store Manager Haseeba Toor, and Yard Manager Rick Zorn.Special guests expected to attend today’s event include the Hon. David Marit, Minister of Agriculture for the Government of Saskatchewan; Fred Thun, President & CEO, UFA; and Kevin Hoppins, UFA Board Director. Comedian and Ag Influencer, Dickson Delorme (AKA Quick Dick McDick), will also be in attendance.During the celebration, UFA will also announce a $5,000 community donation to Regina Education and Action on Community Hunger (REACH), reinforcing the co-operative’s commitment to investing in the communities where it lives and works.A public Grand Opening event is planned for May 21, when customers and community members will be invited to join in celebrating UFA’s newest Saskatchewan location. UFA looks forward to building strong relationships and serving the Emerald Park community for years to come—as a trusted partner and a good neighbour.

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