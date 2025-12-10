UFA Co-operative Appoints Kim Clauss as Chief People & Culture Officer

Kim Clauss, Chief People and Culture Officer, UFA Co-operative

UFA Co-operative Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Clauss as Chief People and Culture Officer, effective December 8, 2025.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UFA Co-operative Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Clauss as Chief People and Culture Officer, effective December 8, 2025.Kim is a seasoned Human Resources (HR) executive with extensive experience integrating people and culture into business strategy across high-growth, startup and mature organizations. Her career spans the energy, technology and real estate sectors, where she has driven performance, growth and strategic cultural alignment.Kim holds a Master of Global Management and MBA from Royal Roads University and is a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) and Accredited Executive Compensation Professional (AECP).“I am honoured to join UFA as Chief People and Culture Officer and look forward to working alongside such a dedicated and passionate team,” said Kim Clauss. “UFA’s culture of collaboration and mutual respect is truly inspiring and I am committed to fostering an environment where every team member feels valued, empowered and supported to reach their full potential.”“Our people are the heart of UFA. It is with great confidence and enthusiasm that we welcome Kim Clauss as UFA’s Chief People and Culture Officer. Kim deeply understands the importance of our people to UFA’s continued success. I am certain her experience, strategic vision, and commitment to fostering strong connections will further strengthen our culture and empower every member of our organization to thrive," said Fred Thun, President and CEO at UFA.Kim will lead UFA’s People and Culture team, focusing on talent recruitment, development and engagement while advancing a culture that reflects agility and empowerment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.