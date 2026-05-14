PCMS Adds Pilotbird’s Verified Lifestyle Analytics to the Atlas Partner Ecosystem

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Pilotbird joins the Atlas partner ecosystem, bringing human-verified lifestyle intelligence to underwriting and claims workflows.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMS (Property & Casualty Management Systems, Inc.), a provider of cloud-based software solutions for small to mid-size property and casualty insurance carriers, has announced a partnership with Pilotbird , an insurtech company specializing in lifestyle analytics and evidence-based claims intelligence. Pilotbird joins the PCMS partner ecosystem, extending the capabilities of the Atlas platform for carriers seeking verified, data-driven advantages in underwriting and claims management.Through this partnership, PCMS Atlas customers gain access to Pilotbird’s lifestyle analytics platform, which combines open-source data analysis with human verification to deliver evidence-based investigative reports for underwriting and claims. The integration connects Pilotbird’s technology with the Atlas platform’s core capabilities, including policy administration, claims management and billing — to deliver verified intelligence at each stage of the insurance lifecycle.The integration delivers three capabilities. Lifestyle risk scoring enriches actuarial models with behavioral data — high-risk hobbies and activities — to sharpen underwriting accuracy. Claims verification and fraud detection surface human-verified inconsistencies in claimant profiles, reducing false positives. Commercial and Specialty lines underwriting gain lifestyle-driven risk segmentation for tighter portfolio performance.“The Atlas partner ecosystem exists for meaningful integrations — not bolt-ons that pull underwriters out of their daily workflow. Pilotbird’s lifestyle analytics surface in the underwriter’s queue and the adjuster’s workbench, with human-verified intelligence behind every signal. That means better insight on the submission, sharper inconsistency detections in claims intake, among other things. Personal lines, Commercial, Workers’ Comp — same Atlas, sharper outcomes.”— Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS“Carriers using Atlas need verified intelligence embedded directly in their workflow, not another disconnected tool. This partnership puts Pilotbird’s human-verified lifestyle analytics inside the platform these carriers already rely on, so they can underwrite more accurately, identify claim inconsistencies earlier and improve their combined ratios.”— Evgeny Aleksandrov, Founder and CEO of PilotbirdThe PCMS partner ecosystem includes technology and service providers selected to extend Atlas platform capabilities beyond its core suite. Partners are chosen based on their ability to address practical challenges for P&C insurers through purpose-built integrations. Pilotbird joins a roster of industry providers helping PCMS customers modernize operations and manage risk.About PCMSProperty & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. (PCMS) is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering Carriers, and MGAs with innovative technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on delivering robust and scalable solutions, PCMS helps its clients navigate the complexities of the modern insurance landscape and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market. visit www.pcmstech.com About PilotbirdPilotbird is a New York-based insurtech company that empowers P&C insurance carriers to reduce claim leakage and improve payout accuracy with lifestyle analytics. The platform combines open-source data analysis with human verification to identify evidence-based inconsistencies and generate actionable insights. Pilotbird’s clients improve combined ratios through accurate claims triage, proactive identification of misrepresentation and faster payout on Workers’ Compensation, Auto, and Liability products. Learn more at www.pilotbird.com ###

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