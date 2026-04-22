PCMS Announces Strategic Partnership with Cedaron Medical to Enhance Workers' Comp Capabilities for Insurance Carriers

Evaluating Permanent Impairment ImpairmentCare - Calm the storm Real Solutions. Real People. Real Results.

Collaboration delivers automated impairment rating capabilities to improve accuracy, consistency, and compliance in workers’ compensation claims

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCMS , a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software for Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance carriers, today announced a strategic partnership with Cedaron Medical , a premier developer of medical documentation and impairment rating software. Through this collaboration, PCMS will integrate Cedaron’s specialized solutions into its growing partner ecosystem, specifically designed to drive operational excellence for workers' compensation insurance carriers.The partnership addresses a critical need in the workers' compensation market: the demand for faster, more accurate medical reporting and justifiable impairment ratings. By bringing Cedaron into the PCMS ecosystem, carriers using the PCMS Atlas platform can now leverage automated clinical documentation tools that ensure compliance with complex state regulations and the latest medical guidelines."Our mission is to provide small to mid-sized carriers with a modern connected platform that removes administrative friction," said Mark Goldman, CEO of PCMS. "By bringing Cedaron into our partner network, we are giving our workers' compensation clients a powerful tool to automate impairment calculations and reporting – helping them close claims faster and reduce costs."Key benefits of the PCMS and Cedaron partnership for workers' compensation carriers include:** Automated Impairment Ratings: Carriers gain access to Cedaron’s ImpairmentCare™ solution, which features an AMA-licensed impairment algorithm based on the AMA Guidesto the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment. This enables ratings to be calculated automatically within seconds, ensuring documentation is both accurate and defensible.** Regulatory Compliance: The integration ensures that all state-specific rules and regulatory requirements are automatically applied within the reporting process, including California’s distinct mental and behavioral impairment calculations and CA PD requirements.** Operational Efficiency: By automating the generation of clean, consistent medical reports, carriers can reduce administrative overhead and significantly lower the rate of denied claims.** Enhanced Data Interoperability: Through simple API integrations, clinical outcomes data from Cedaron can flow seamlessly into the PCMS Atlas environment, providing real-time insights into claim status and recovery progress."We are thrilled to join the PCMS partner ecosystem," said Karen Bond, President & CEO at Cedaron. "By combining our industry-leading impairment software with PCMS’s robust claims management platform, we are helping insurers navigate the complexities of workers' compensation with greater confidence and speed."This partnership reinforces PCMS's commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem with "best-of-breed" technology providers, enabling carriers to modernize their core operations without compromise.About PCMSProperty & Casualty Management Systems, Inc. (PCMS) is a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the insurance industry, empowering Carriers, and MGAs with innovative technology to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. With a focus on delivering robust and scalable solutions, PCMS helps its clients navigate the complexities of the modern insurance landscape and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.About CedaronCedaron provides high-performance medical software solutions for clinical registries, rehabilitation, and workers' compensation. Their ImpairmentCare™ software is a universally accepted solution for calculating impairment ratings and disability benefits, helping medical providers and insurance stakeholders improve accuracy and productivity.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Media Contact:

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