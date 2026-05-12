School Psychologist Licensure Expansion Debate Highlights Access and Student Support Concerns

Schools need more support staff — but families still deserve clear accountability and student protections. Keith Altman

Debate over school psychologist licensure expansion raises questions about student support, accountability, and SPED compliance.

Families benefit most when support systems are accessible, clearly defined, and implemented with careful attention to student rights and educational standards.” — Keith Altman

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report on proposals to expand school psychologist licensure pathways has renewed attention on how schools address student mental health needs while maintaining appropriate professional standards. You can read about it here. According to the CBS 6 Albany report, school psychologists are advocating for licensure expansion as a way to help address service gaps in school-based mental health support. For families and education institutions, the issue is not simply workforce supply. It also concerns how schools structure evaluations, interventions, referrals, and student support systems in a legally and educationally sound manner.Access Must Be Paired With Clear Standards:When schools face shortages in student support personnel, pressure often increases to broaden access to services more quickly. That may create opportunities for additional student assistance, but it also raises important questions about role clarity, supervision, training, and the limits of school-based mental health practice. In education settings, staffing solutions should be evaluated alongside compliance obligations tied to disability identification, evaluation procedures, student records, and service delivery. Keith Altman , Founder and Managing Partner of K Altman Law , stated: "When schools and policymakers consider expanding access to mental health services, the goal should be both availability and accountability. Families benefit most when support systems are accessible, clearly defined, and implemented with careful attention to student rights and educational standards."Why Families and Schools Should Watch This Closely:Changes affecting school-based psychology services can have practical effects on special education evaluations, Section 504 processes, behavioral intervention planning, and the day-to-day availability of support for students in crisis or transition. Even where a news report focuses on licensure policy, the downstream impact may be felt in staffing decisions, referral systems, and the consistency of student services.Families often benefit from asking how student support decisions are being made, what credentials or roles are involved, and how schools are documenting interventions. Institutions, in turn, should ensure that any staffing or licensure changes are implemented with clear protocols and lawful educational boundaries.What Families and Students Should Do Now● Ask your school how mental health, counseling, and evaluation supports are staffed and supervised.● Request clear information about who is responsible for assessments, interventions, and referrals affecting your student.● Keep records of meetings, recommendations, and support plans when school-based services may affect educational access or disability-related rights.K Altman Law represents students, families, faculty, and education professionals in matters involving special education, student discipline, Title IX, civil rights, and college athletics issues nationwide.Disclaimer: This release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes. Outcomes vary, and jurisdictional differences may apply.

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