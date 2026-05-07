Early Signals on AI and School Turnaround Point to the Importance of Strategy, Support, and Human Judgment

AI tools can support school improvement, but real progress still depends on human judgment, strategy, and strong support systems. Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle

AI can support schools—but strategy, implementation, and human judgment remain essential.

Families and communities benefit most when schools approach AI as one part of a thoughtful support strategy rather than as a substitute for capacity, judgment, or accountability” — Dan Rothfeld

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As education leaders explore where artificial intelligence may support struggling schools, a recent IES / REL Central discussion offers a helpful reminder: technology alone does not turn systems around. Strategy, implementation quality, and human judgment still matter most.The article examines early signals around how AI may support tutoring, early warning systems, teacher coaching, and operational efficiency in school improvement efforts, while also emphasizing that evidence remains mixed and context matters. You can read more about it here. For The Advocacy Circle , that message aligns with a broader mission-centered view of EdTech. Tools may help educators identify patterns, organize information, and target support more effectively. But school improvement is still about relationships, trained professionals, student needs, and the systems that connect those pieces in practice.“There is a real difference between using technology to support better decisions and assuming technology can solve complex educational problems on its own,” said Dan Rothfeld , Co-Founder and COO of The Advocacy Circle. “Families and communities benefit most when schools approach AI as one part of a thoughtful support strategy rather than as a substitute for capacity, judgment, or accountability.”TAC believes this framing is especially important for underserved students and families. When schools under pressure adopt new tools without clear goals, sufficient staff training, or realistic evaluation, existing inequities can deepen rather than improve. The most promising EdTech strategies are the ones that fit into strong systems of support instead of competing with them.The takeaway is not to reject innovation. It is to ask better questions about readiness, fit, oversight, and evidence. In school turnaround work, those questions often determine whether a tool becomes a useful support or just another layer of noise.What education stakeholders should do now● Ask what specific problem a tool is meant to solve before adoption.● Look for evidence and clear success measures, vendor promises.● Evaluate whether staff training and implementation supports are adequate.● Consider whether the tool strengthens or fragments existing support systems.● Keep human judgment central in tutoring, intervention, and student-support decisions.The Advocacy Circle helps families navigate special education and related school systems with practical tools, step-by-step guidance, and accessible support. TAC’s mission is to help parents prepare, communicate, and advocate with greater clarity and confidence before challenges escalate. Through expert-informed resources, community support, and technology-enabled guidance, TAC works to make advocacy more understandable, proactive, and accessible for families. http://www.theadvocacycircle.com/ This content is provided for general informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Every student situation is fact-specific, and laws, policies, and procedures vary by state, district, school, and institution. Use of TAC resources or contact with TAC does not create an attorney-client relationship.

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