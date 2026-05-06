2026 Fireworks Stand Licensing Opens May 15th
The Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection (DLCP) announces the application period for temporary firework stand licenses.
DLCP is accepting applications for temporary firework stands from May 15, 2026 – June 26, 2026.
Required Documentation
To be issued a license, applicants must meet the following requirements and possess:
- An application
- A Building Permit
- A valid Tax Registration and Clean Hands Certificate
The temporary firework sales fee is $99.00.
Applications must be submitted no later than June 26, 2026 at 4:30 pm. Late submissions will not be accepted.
DLCP cooperates with other District of Columbia Government agencies to ensure applicants/licensees comply with all applicable DC Official Codes and Municipal Regulations. The agency reserves the right to request additional documentation and/or proof of inspection(s). Paper applications not accepted.
Learn more about prerequisite requirements from the Department of Buildings: Firework Stand Permits for New and Returning Applicants
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact [email protected] or (202) 671-4500.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.