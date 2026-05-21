Before You Renovate & Revamp: Essential Tips for DC Homeowners This Summer

Spring and summer are the perfect seasons for home improvement projects, and the Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection’s (DLCP) Consumer Protection Unit (CPU) wants to make sure your project is completed without a sweat by ensuring you hire licensed contractors and vendors.

Making improvements to your property’s appearance and functionality can improve its value. However, trusting the wrong contractor or vendor can cause significant damage to your property and cost you thousands of dollars in repairs.

District Home and Property Owners

Home Improvement projects could include electrical updates, plumbing, HVAC work, general repairs, or more. Many vendors for your upcoming projects are required to be licensed, operating within regulation, and could face possible disciplinary actions from their specific occupational and professional (OPL) board without the proper credentials.

Here are four main ways to protect yourself when planning your next home improvement project:

Research: Assess your options before hiring a contractor or vendor, check their references, and their credentials with DLCP by using our online system SCOUT to verify your contractor is licensed, and verify if your vendor licensed with their respective occupational and professional board through the Access DC OPL License Search Dashboard. Recognize: Get estimates from multiple contractors to make sure you’re not overpaying, and carefully evaluate your contract, timeline, payment schedule, and materials to be used for the project. Verify: Ask to see their DLCP-issued Corporate Registration, Business License, and their proof of general liability insurance for their business Record: Put everything in writing, including the timeline, payment schedule, and materials to be used for the project in writing. Have someone you trust review your contract and documents before you sign it and implement a phased payment timeline where an initial deposit is made, and scheduled payments are submitted according to the project completion deadlines to secure your project and budget.

Remain vigilant and avoid home improvement scams that can involve high-pressure sales tactics, unreasonable pricing, and lack of transparency. Scammers will promise to do the work but may do shoddy work, damage your home, overcharge you, or take your money without performing any services - leaving your home worse off than when you started.

If you take the steps above, you can significantly decrease your chance of being scammed, while finding a trustworthy contractor for your upcoming project.

Home Improvement Contractors

All home improvement contractors are legally required to have a Home Improvement Contractor (HIC) and a Home Improvement Salesperson (HIS) License (or a designated salesperson).

In order to obtain an HIC license, an applicant must present with the following items:

Valid Certificate of Liability Insurance

Certificate of Occupancy/Home Occupation Permit (if based in the District)

Corporate Registration (if applicable)

A sample home improvement contract

Surety Bond of $25,000

Tax Registration & Clean Hands Certification

Home Improvement Salesperson Designation Letter

In order to obtain an HIS license, an applicant must present with the following items:

Copy of your Police Criminal History Report

Submission of a passport sized photo

Home Improvement Salesperson Designation Letter

For detail information regarding the above licensing requirements, please visit the DLCP Contractor and Construction Services website linked here.

Unlicensed home improvement activity and scams are considered a violation of the Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA), which may result in the suspension or revocation of license, or the imposition of a fine.

To file a complaint, visit DLCP’s Complaint Portal or contact us at [email protected] or at (202) 671-4500 for more information. DLCP investigators will investigate the complaint and take appropriate enforcement action, which may include issuing a notice of infraction.

