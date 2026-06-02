Bicycle Accident Claims Increase as More Americans Commute by Bike

Growing bicycle commuting rates are contributing to an increase in injury claims involving cyclists in urban and suburban areas.

Cyclists often face serious injuries and lengthy recoveries after traffic collisions.” — Sarah Miller, Legal specialist at Legal Claim Assistant

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Claim Assistant is highlighting the continued rise in bicycle accident injury claims across the United States as more Americans turn to cycling for commuting, recreation, and local transportation.Transportation agencies and public safety organizations report increased bicycle traffic in many urban areas, accompanied by a growing number of collisions involving passenger vehicles, rideshare drivers, delivery vehicles, and pedestrians.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), bicyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users due to limited physical protection during collisions. Safety experts continue to emphasize the importance of roadway awareness and infrastructure improvements as cycling participation grows nationwide.“As more people commute by bike, accident risks naturally increase in busy traffic environments,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “Many injured cyclists face extensive medical treatment and financial uncertainty after serious crashes.”Common Causes of Bicycle AccidentsTraffic safety studies and accident investigations frequently identify several contributing factors in bicycle-related crashes, including:Drivers failing to yield at intersectionsDistracted drivingUnsafe lane changesDooring incidents involving parked vehiclesLimited bike lane infrastructureReduced nighttime visibilityUrban intersections and congested city streets remain common locations for serious bicycle accidents.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that bicycle-related injuries contribute to a significant number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations each year.Injuries Frequently Reported by CyclistsBecause bicyclists have minimal protection during impact, collisions often result in severe injuries such as:Traumatic brain injuriesBroken bones and fracturesFacial injuriesSpinal cord injuriesSoft tissue and orthopedic damageRecovery may involve surgery, rehabilitation, physical therapy, and time away from work.“Cyclists are especially vulnerable to long-term injuries after vehicle collisions,” Miller adds. “Many victims seek legal guidance while dealing with medical expenses and insurance disputes.”Settlement Amounts in Bicycle Accident CasesSettlement values in bicycle accident claims depend on factors such as injury severity, liability, lost wages, and future medical treatment needs.Publicly reported settlement ranges may include:$15,000 to $75,000 for moderate injury claims$250,000 or more for catastrophic injuries involving permanent disability or traumatic brain injuriesCases involving wrongful death or long-term loss of mobility may result in significantly higher compensation outcomes.Legal Claim Assistant offers free case evaluations for individuals seeking information about bicycle accident injury claims and possible legal remedies.Growing Focus on Bicycle SafetyTransportation planners and safety organizations continue to promote measures aimed at reducing cyclist injuries, including:Expanded bike lane infrastructureImproved intersection visibilityPublic awareness campaignsReduced urban speed limitsSafety advocates encourage both drivers and cyclists to remain alert and share the road responsibly.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a nationwide referral platform connecting injured individuals with experienced law firms across the United States. The organization provides informational resources and free case evaluations related to personal injury and accident claims.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistant

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