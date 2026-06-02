Bicycle Accident Claims Increase as More Americans Commute by Bike
Growing bicycle commuting rates are contributing to an increase in injury claims involving cyclists in urban and suburban areas.
Transportation agencies and public safety organizations report increased bicycle traffic in many urban areas, accompanied by a growing number of collisions involving passenger vehicles, rideshare drivers, delivery vehicles, and pedestrians.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), bicyclists remain among the most vulnerable road users due to limited physical protection during collisions. Safety experts continue to emphasize the importance of roadway awareness and infrastructure improvements as cycling participation grows nationwide.
“As more people commute by bike, accident risks naturally increase in busy traffic environments,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “Many injured cyclists face extensive medical treatment and financial uncertainty after serious crashes.”
Common Causes of Bicycle Accidents
Traffic safety studies and accident investigations frequently identify several contributing factors in bicycle-related crashes, including:
Drivers failing to yield at intersections
Distracted driving
Unsafe lane changes
Dooring incidents involving parked vehicles
Limited bike lane infrastructure
Reduced nighttime visibility
Urban intersections and congested city streets remain common locations for serious bicycle accidents.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that bicycle-related injuries contribute to a significant number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations each year.
Injuries Frequently Reported by Cyclists
Because bicyclists have minimal protection during impact, collisions often result in severe injuries such as:
Traumatic brain injuries
Broken bones and fractures
Facial injuries
Spinal cord injuries
Soft tissue and orthopedic damage
Recovery may involve surgery, rehabilitation, physical therapy, and time away from work.
“Cyclists are especially vulnerable to long-term injuries after vehicle collisions,” Miller adds. “Many victims seek legal guidance while dealing with medical expenses and insurance disputes.”
Settlement Amounts in Bicycle Accident Cases
Settlement values in bicycle accident claims depend on factors such as injury severity, liability, lost wages, and future medical treatment needs.
Publicly reported settlement ranges may include:
$15,000 to $75,000 for moderate injury claims
$250,000 or more for catastrophic injuries involving permanent disability or traumatic brain injuries
Cases involving wrongful death or long-term loss of mobility may result in significantly higher compensation outcomes.
Legal Claim Assistant offers free case evaluations for individuals seeking information about bicycle accident injury claims and possible legal remedies.
Growing Focus on Bicycle Safety
Transportation planners and safety organizations continue to promote measures aimed at reducing cyclist injuries, including:
Expanded bike lane infrastructure
Improved intersection visibility
Public awareness campaigns
Reduced urban speed limits
Safety advocates encourage both drivers and cyclists to remain alert and share the road responsibly.
About Legal Claim Assistant
Legal Claim Assistant is a nationwide referral platform connecting injured individuals with experienced law firms across the United States. The organization provides informational resources and free case evaluations related to personal injury and accident claims.
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