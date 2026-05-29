Drunk Driving Accidents Remain a Leading Cause of Serious Traffic Injuries

Traffic safety agencies continue to report serious injuries and fatalities linked to impaired driving accidents across the United States.

Drunk driving crashes can leave victims and families facing years of physical, emotional, and financial recovery.” — Sarah Miller, Legal specialist at Legal Claim Assistant

MIAMI, FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Claim Assistant is highlighting the continued impact of drunk driving accidents across the United States as impaired driving remains a major contributor to severe traffic injuries and roadway fatalities.According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), thousands of people are killed each year in crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers. Public safety officials continue to warn that impaired driving significantly reduces reaction time, coordination, and decision-making ability behind the wheel.“Drunk driving accidents often leave victims dealing with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma,” says Sarah Miller, Legal Assistant at Legal Claim Assistant. “Many families face years of medical treatment, financial stress, and uncertainty after these crashes.”Serious Injuries Common in Drunk Driving CrashesMedical professionals report that alcohol-related collisions frequently involve high-impact crashes, increasing the likelihood of catastrophic injuries such as:Traumatic brain injuriesSpinal cord injuriesInternal organ damageSevere fracturesPermanent disabilityThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to identify impaired driving as a major public health and roadway safety issue nationwide.Victims may require surgery, rehabilitation, long-term medical care, and ongoing psychological support during recovery.Financial and Emotional Consequences for VictimsBeyond physical injuries, drunk driving crashes can create lasting emotional and financial burdens for injured individuals and their families. Common challenges may include:Loss of income during recoveryLong-term rehabilitation expensesEmotional distress and anxietyInsurance disputesReduced quality of lifeFamilies involved in fatal drunk driving crashes may also pursue wrongful death claims related to funeral costs, financial dependency, and emotional loss.“The effects of impaired driving accidents often continue long after the collision itself,” Miller adds. “Victims frequently seek legal guidance while trying to rebuild their lives.”Settlement Amounts in Drunk Driving Accident CasesSettlement values in drunk driving injury cases vary based on factors including injury severity, medical costs, liability evidence, and long-term impairment.Publicly reported settlement ranges may include:$25,000 to $100,000 for moderate injury claims$250,000 to over $1 million for catastrophic injuries involving permanent disability or traumatic brain injuriesWrongful death cases and collisions involving extensive long-term care needs may result in substantially higher compensation outcomes.Legal Claim Assistant offers free case evaluations for individuals seeking information about impaired driving accident claims and possible legal remedies.Continued Focus on PreventionTransportation safety organizations continue to promote impaired driving prevention through:Sobriety checkpointsPublic awareness campaignsRideshare alternativesStricter DUI enforcement initiativesSafety officials encourage drivers to avoid operating vehicles after consuming alcohol or other impairing substances.About Legal Claim AssistantLegal Claim Assistant is a nationwide referral platform connecting accident victims with experienced law firms across the United States. The organization provides informational resources and free case evaluations related to personal injury and accident claims.📞 Contact:Legal Claim Assistant

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