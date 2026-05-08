Impuls HRK and ZZ-PAC Announce Partnership

KAMP-LINTFORT, NORDRHEIN-WESTFALEN, GERMANY, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where the shortage of skilled workers represents one of the greatest challenges for the economy, two strong partners are pooling their expertise: We are pleased to announce the solidified partnership between Impuls HRK and ZZ-PAC Human Resources Consulting GmbH.

Together Against the Skills Shortage: A Focus on RPO

Through our cooperation with ZZ-PAC, we are expanding our Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) portfolio by a crucial component: the targeted recruitment and integration of professionals from the non-EU economic sector.

ZZ-PAC brings unparalleled expertise to this field. A particular focus lies on the Turkish labor market, where the management of ZZ-PAC has demonstrated impressive success for years. This experience serves as the foundation for providing domestic companies with tailor-made solutions for recruiting international talent.

A Partnership of Equals – A Word About Z. Caglar

Behind every successful company are people with vision. In Mr. Caglar, Managing Director of ZZ-PAC, we have found not only an outstanding expert but, above all, a personality who shares our values.

Anyone who knows Mr. Caglar knows that deep technical expertise meets genuine humanity here. His ability to build bridges between cultures and sustainably integrate people into new working environments makes him an exceptional entrepreneur in the HR world. He is a "doer" with heart, who understands Human Resources not just as a process, but as a truly interpersonal mission.

"It’s not just about filling positions; it’s about giving people a perspective and companies a future." – This philosophy unites us.

What does this mean for our clients?

Through this collaboration, our clients will immediately benefit from a holistic approach:

Strategic RPO: Taking over complete recruitment processes.

International Sourcing: Direct access to highly qualified professionals (with a focus on Turkey).

Integration Know-how: Support throughout the entire onboarding process.

We look forward to upcoming projects and to setting new standards in HR consultancy together with ZZ-PAC.

Welcome to the team, ZZ-PAC! Here’s to a successful and inspiring collaboration.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.