Waterhouse VC Backs Spinlab Studio, a Full-Stack Platform Cutting iGaming Launch Times From Months to Days

Platform replaces months of development and integration work, backed by founders and early investors of a leading European iGaming company.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterhouse VC, an investment fund specialising in the technology layer of the global gambling industry, has secured a 3-year option to acquire an interest in Spinlab Studio, a no-code iGaming platform designed to assist operators in launching and scaling online betting and casino businesses without building complex infrastructure.Spinlab Studio is designed to reduces the time and cost required to launch an iGaming operation, helping to streamline integrations across payments, games, compliance and backend systems. The platform is designed to support operators targeting regulated markets, with compliance, payments and responsible gambling tools built into the core product.“Spinlab Studio is one of the fastest-moving platforms we’ve seen in this space, with strong early demand from operators,” said Tom Waterhouse, Chief Investment Officer of Waterhouse VC. “They’re addressing a key operational challenge — helping operators bring products to market more efficiently and quickly without the usual complexity.”Since launching in January 2026, Spinlab Studio has onboarded approximately 30 operators onto its platform, with activity and customer demand continuing to build. Operators can start with a free trial and plans begin from approximately US$1299 per month, with tiered pricing that scales alongside the operator’s business.“Launching an iGaming operation is still too complex and expensive,” said Leon Lanen, Co-Founder of Spinlab Studio. “Spinlab Studio removes that friction so operators can get to market quickly and focus on building their business. We aim to do what Shopify did to E-commerce, for the iGaming industry.”Spinlab Studio recently closed an oversubscribed seed round backed by founders and early investors of one of Europe’s leading listed iGaming technology companies. The capital is intended to be used to expand sales capacity and accelerate platform development.The investment reflects Waterhouse VC’s focus on supplier-side infrastructure businesses that support the growth of online gambling globally.About Waterhouse VC:Waterhouse VC manages a venture capital fund focused on the technology layer of the global gambling industry. The fund’s approach involves identifying promising B2B technology companies critical to the operations of wagering operators and negotiating options to acquire stakes in these businesses.About Spinlab Studio:Spinlab Studio is a turnkey iGaming platform enabling operators to launch and scale online betting and casino businesses. The platform integrates core infrastructure including payments, compliance and content, assisting the operators with reducing the technical complexity traditionally associated with entering the iGaming industry.This communication is not and should not be considered an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or acquire any financial products and does not constitute financial product or investment advice or recommendation to subscribe for or acquire any financial products and does not and will not form any part of any contract for the subscription or acquisition of any financial products. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Waterhouse VC and its directors, officers, partners, employees, advisers, agents and intermediaries disclaim any obligations and liabilities in connection with this communication.Media Contacts:Leon LanenCo-founder, Spinlab Studioleon@spinlab.studio

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