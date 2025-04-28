WATERHOUSE VC SECURES OPTION IN MAINCARD, THE 'SHOPIFY OF ONLINE BETTING'

The iGaming sector is ripe for innovation that allows new entrants to focus on player acquisition and retention rather than backend development.” — Tom Waterhouse, Chief Investment Officer, Waterhouse VC

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waterhouse VC, an investment fund specialising in the technology layer of the global gambling industry, has secured an option in Maincard, a “Shopify for Online Betting” platform targeting the launch of fully customisable licensed online betting sites in under 30 minutes."iGaming still suffers from high startup costs and significant technical and regulatory friction," said Tom Waterhouse, Chief Investment Officer of Waterhouse VC. "We're seeing strong potential in platforms that can streamline development, similar to how Shopify revolutionised e-commerce. The sector is ripe for innovation that allows new entrants to focus on player acquisition and retention rather than backend development."Maincard targets the $1 trillion iGaming market by replacing months of development work, cumbersome licensing and complex integrations with a subscription-style workflow. Crypto-native founders, influencers and digital communities can spin up branded betting sites, monetise their audiences and retain full ownership from day one.“Waterhouse VC’s deep domain knowledge and network will accelerate our go-to-market,” said Valerii Makovetskii, Founder and CEO of Maincard. "We've developed strong technical foundations with our crypto-friendly payments gateway already powering third-party casinos. The next step is to make launching a betting site as easy as launching an online storefront.”The investment aligns with Waterhouse VC's approach of identifying B2B technology companies serving the wagering industry and negotiating options to acquire stakes in these businesses.Maincard platform vision:● Launch in <30 minutes — drag-and-drop, no code required● End-to-end compliance — licensing, KYC/AML, fraud, payments, and customer support handled by Maincard● 15,000+ casino games & 1,000+ sports markets out of the boxMaincard is currently raising USD $3M to scale its sales team and launch multiple brands from the waiting list by the end of Q3 2025.About Waterhouse VC:Waterhouse VC manages an investment fund focused on the technology layer of the global gambling industry. The fund's approach involves identifying B2B technology companies critical to the operations of wagering operators and negotiating options to acquire stakes in these businesses.About Maincard:Maincard is a no-code platform for launching fully customisable licensed online betting sites in under 30 minutes. The company has developed an iGaming ecosystem including a crypto casino on the TON blockchain, crypto wallet, and crypto-friendly payments gateway for betting sites. Maincard aims to allow anyone to quickly launch and monetise online betting sites without technical expertise.Disclaimer:Waterhouse VC Pty Ltd (“Waterhouse VC”) (ABN 48 635 494 861) is the trustee for the Waterhouse VC Fund. Waterhouse VC is a corporate authorised representative of Sandford Capital Pty Ltd (ABN 82 600 590 887, AFSL 461981) ("Sandford Capital"), and issues units in the Waterhouse VC Fund in accordance with offers by Sandford Capital to arrange such issue of units.Neither Waterhouse VC nor Sandford Capital, nor any of their respective related parties, employees or directors, provide any warranty of accuracy or reliability in relation to the information contained in this press release or accept any liability to any person who relies on it. This press release has been prepared by Waterhouse VC based on sources believed by Waterhouse VC to be reliable. It is intended to provide general information only. In preparing this press release, Waterhouse VC did not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. It is not intended to take the place of professional advice and you should not take action on specific issues in reliance on this information. Past performance should not be taken as an indicator of future performance.This press release may contain forward-looking statements, guidance, forecasts, estimates, prospects, projections or statements in relation to future matters. Such statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. No independent third party has reviewed the reasonableness of any such statements or assumptions. Neither Waterhouse VC nor Sandford Capital, nor any of their respective related parties, employees or directors represent or warrant that such statements will be achieved or will prove to be correct or gives any warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statement contained in this presentation.

