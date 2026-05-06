WorkSafe Saskatchewan Unveils New Focus and Brand to Help Protect Workers

CANADA, May 6 - Released on May 6, 2026

Today, WorkSafe Saskatchewan released its new strategy and brand focused on safety, health and well-being. The new strategy reflects the changing nature of workplaces and the need for a more complete approach to workplace safety.

WorkSafe Saskatchewan is the partnership between the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board (WCB).

"Today we are moving WorkSafe Saskatchewan into a new era where we are actively engaging workers and employers as partners in safety, health and well-being," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "By working together to prevent physical and psychological injuries and fatalities we are building a safer, stronger Saskatchewan."

The new strategy for WorkSafe Saskatchewan is built on a holistic approach that:

supports worker recovery and better long-term outcomes by improving return to work programs;

focuses on psychological health and safety alongside physical safety;

uses technology to help prevent occupational disease exposure and injuries in health care;

applies industry specific data to inform actions; and

encourages strong safety leadership and shared accountability in workplaces.

"Safety, health and well-being start with each of us on every shift and in every job. WorkSafe's new strategy and focus will help protect workers and allow us to take meaningful actions that will see everyone come home safely and allow our province to continue to grow and be the best place to live, work and raise a family."

Approximately 2,500 workers are seriously injured each year in Saskatchewan.

For more information about WorkSafe's new approach to safety, health and well-being, visit worksafesask.ca.

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