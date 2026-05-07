SIRT Investigating Collision in Saskatoon

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 6, 2026

On Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Corman Park Police Service (CPPS) regarding a serious incident involving police. SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On May 5, beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m., the RCMP received several calls reporting that a black Dodge Durango SUV was being driven erratically on Highway 11, north of Saskatoon. The RCMP passed the call to CPPS and several members of CPPS attempted to locate the SUV. A CPPS vehicle occupied by one police officer located the SUV travelling southbound at the north edge of Saskatoon and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, activating the police vehicle's emergency lights and siren. The SUV failed to stop and accelerated away at a high rate of speed, ultimately travelling down the shoulder of the road and through heavy traffic.

The CPPS member decreased the speed of the police vehicle and the SUV continued into Saskatoon on Idylwyld Drive where, near 60th Avenue, the SUV travelled through the ditch and entered the northbound lane of travel, striking a van and causing significant damage to both vehicles. The CPPS member arrived at the scene of the collision and arrested one male occupant of the SUV and, with the aid of a responding RCMP member, removed the lone occupant, an 82-year-old man, from the van that had caught fire.

EMS were contacted by CPPS and attended the scene, where they assumed responsibility for the man's care and transported him to hospital in critical condition.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and six SIRT investigators was deployed to begin their investigation. SIRT's investigation will examine the actions of police during this incident. As the incident occurred within the City of Saskatoon, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has assumed responsibility for the investigation into the occupants of the vehicle and their actions. As part of the ongoing investigation, SIRT is asking anyone who directly witnessed or may have video of the incident to contact SIRT at sirt@gov.sk.ca.

No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual may have died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

For updates on SIRT investigations, follow SIRT on X, formerly known as Twitter, at: Serious Incident Response Team - Saskatchewan (@SIRT_SK) / X

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