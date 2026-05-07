Modernizing Saskatchewan's Correctional Services Act

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 6, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan passed The Correctional Services Amendment Act, 2026, strengthening Saskatchewan's correctional system to improve safety, fairness and consistency. The changes provide clearer processes and stronger oversight to manage inmates, while respecting the safety and rights of both inmates and staff.

The amendments introduce a more structured and independent approach to inmate discipline for serious incidents. Major disciplinary matters are now decided by Justices of the Peace. This ensures decisions are impartial and consistent. It also ensures clear and enforceable consequences for serious misconduct are in place.

"These changes modernize our correctional system, strengthen oversight and support safer, more effective operations in our facilities," Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. "They help ensure clear rules, fair processes and strong tools are in place to maintain order and safety, while reinforcing our commitment to a transparent and accountable system. These amendments position us to better meet current challenges and adapt to future needs."

The Government is further enhancing institutional safety and inmate accountability through a new partnership with the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS). This partnership will strengthen how criminal incidents are addressed within correctional facilities. The SMS will investigate offences that occur in provincial custody and lay charges when appropriate. This ensures incidents, such as violence or drug trafficking, are dealt with in a timely manner, while allowing municipal police services to focus on frontline community policing. The SMS will begin working at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre, Pine Grove Correctional Centre, and Prince Albert Youth Residence with a mandate to expand to additional correctional facilities over time. Together with the strengthened disciplinary framework, this reinforces clear expectations and meaningful consequences within Saskatchewan's correctional facilities.

"This new partnership strengthens public safety by ensuring that serious incidents involving offenders in custody are investigated thoroughly, safely and with clear accountability for criminal actions," Saskatchewan Marshals Service Chief Marshal Robert Cameron said. "By assuming responsibility for these investigations, the Saskatchewan Marshals Service will help reduce the operational burden on already busy police services of jurisdiction, allowing them to focus more time and resources on responding to 911 emergencies and advancing proactive crime reduction efforts."

These changes create a more balanced and effective correctional system that upholds the rule of law, protects individual rights and ensures correctional facilities remain safe, secure and well managed.

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Media Desk

Community Safety

Regina

Phone: 306-787-5057

Email: mediaCS@gov.sk.ca