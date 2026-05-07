Asian Academy Creative Awards Welcomes Entries From Mongolia for the First Time

Asian Academy Creative Awards, Capitol Theatre, Singapore The Asian Academy of Creative Awards has officially opened its 2026 Call For Entries Fiona McKay, CEO, Asian Academy of Creative Arts

The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) is proud to announce that, for the first time, entries are now officially open to Mongolia.

It's a lively and dynamic television sector that has demonstrated real strength in bringing international formats to life for local audiences” — Fiona McKay, CEO

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) is proud to announce that, for the first time, entries are now officially open to Mongolia.The inclusion of Mongolia marks an exciting new chapter for the Asian Academy Creative Awards as it continues to celebrate creative excellence across the region and underscores its position as Asia-Pacific’s most prestigious awards for creative excellence.Asian Academy Creative Awards CEO Fiona McKay said: “We are delighted to welcome Mongolia to the Asian Academy Creative Awards. It's a lively and dynamic television sector that has demonstrated real strength in bringing international formats to life for local audiences. We look forward to seeing Mongolian talent, creativity and storytelling showcased on the AACA stage.”Mongolia’s participation further broadens the reach of the Awards and reflects the growing diversity, ambition and quality of content being created across Asia-Pacific.Entries from Mongolia will now be eligible to compete alongside the region’s finest work in performance and content categories at the Asian Academy Creative Awards.Entries can be submitted via www.asianacademycreativeawards.com

2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards highlights

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