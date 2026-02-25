Asian Academy Creative Awards Add Feature Film Direction Category as 2026 Entries Launch

The Asian Academy of Creative Awards has officially opened its 2026 Call For Entries Fiona McKay, CEO, Asian Academy of Creative Arts

38 categories confirmed for 2026 Super Ceremony, including new Best Direction (Feature Film) award and updated format categories.

Directing has always been central to the Asian Academy’s philosophy” — Fiona McKay, CEO

SINGAPORE, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Asian Academy of Creative Arts has officially opened entries for the 2026 Asian Academy Creative Awards , confirming 38 categories for this year’s Super Ceremony and unveiling a significant expansion of its Direction slate.The headline addition is Best Direction (Feature Film), recognising outstanding direction in feature-length motion pictures across both scripted and non-scripted works. The move formalises the Academy’s three standalone Direction categories:• Best Direction (Feature Film)• Best Direction (Scripted)• Best Direction (Non-Scripted)CEO Fiona McKay said the decision reflects the sustained growth and competitiveness of directing across the region.“Directing has always been central to the Asian Academy’s philosophy. Film and television are director-led mediums. As the region’s creative ambition has grown, it became clear that our recognition framework needed to evolve with it. This expansion simply reflects the standard and diversity of work now being produced.”Elsewhere, category refinements reflect the evolving format landscape:• Best Game or Quiz Programme has been consolidated into Best General Entertainment Programme, acknowledging increasingly fluid boundaries across entertainment formats.• Best Short Form (Scripted) and Best Short Form (Non-Scripted) have merged into a single Best Short Form category, recognising the hybrid and platform-agnostic nature of short-form storytelling.• Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction) and (Non-Fiction) are now combined into a single streamer category.Entries are open from 26 February to 1 August 2026 with the Awards culminating in a one-night Super Ceremony to be staged in early December alongside the Asia TV Forum & Market in Singapore.Following a record-breaking 2025 edition that delivered the highest number of entries, participating companies and International Jury members in its history, the Academy anticipates continued growth momentum into 2026.Full category definitions and eligibility details are available in the Official Entry Kit For entry information:ENDS

