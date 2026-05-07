Embed Expands Ecosystem Integration with Square POS

Embed x Square

Embed, announced its integration with Square POS, enabling FECs to seamlessly connect retail and F&B operations with it's cashless ecosystem.

Being able to sell Embed cards, & services through Square simplifies our operations & creates a more seamless experience for our guests. It’s a game-changer for how we run our venue day to day.” — Doug Mechling

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embed , the world’s FEC cashless tech partner of choice, announced the upcoming release of its integration with Square POS , enabling family entertainment centres and attractions to seamlessly connect retail and food & beverage operations with Embed’s cashless ecosystem.With this integration, operators using Square’s point-of-sale platform can now sell Embed card products directly through the Square application seamlessly, eliminating the need for multiple systems and streamlining transactions across the venue.Driven by ongoing customer demand and designed to improve operational efficiency and enhance the guest experience, this integration reflects Embed’s commitment to designing products and services that address the realities of operators’ day-to-day business, building solutions that allow venues to unify their F&B, retail, and attractions revenue streams within a single, connected workflow.“Operators asked for a seamless way to connect Square with Embed— we listened, and we’ve delivered,” said Michael Lopez, GM, The Americas, Embed. “This integration is about removing friction at every touchpoint, helping venues run smarter, sell faster, and create a more connected guest journey.”As an operator using both Square and Embed, this integration is exactly what we’ve been waiting for,” says Doug Mechling, owner and operator of Star Lanes Polaris —recently named AAMA FEC Location of the Year. “Being able to sell Embed cards, other products, and services directly through Square simplifies our operations, reduces friction for our team, and creates a more seamless experience for our guests. It’s a game-changer for how we run our venue day to day. I appreciate the efforts of the Embed team for literally listening to us as customers to understand our needs and to help create the solution.”Key Benefits:• Sell Embed game cards directly via Square POS• Streamline operations across F&B, retail, and attractions• Reduce transaction friction and staff training complexity• Improve the speed of service and guest satisfactionThe Square POS integration with the Embed TOOLKIT is now available to operators.

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