The Next Frontier is Here: Embed AI to Rise For Family Entertainment Centres

Embed AI Book It. Sign It. Roam It. Know It.

Embed sets industry standard as the global thought leader in the amusement & leisure space with Embed AI, positioned as the world’s FEC tech partner of choice.

We are excited to announce the debut of Embed AI at the show: where hardware and software solutions powered by Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services integrate, Embed now automates,” — Renee Welsh

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embed sets another industry standard as the global transformation thought leader in the amusement and leisure space with the launch of Embed AI , solidifying its position as the world’s FEC tech partner of choice.“In true Embed tradition of introducing industry-firsts at IAAPA Expo, we are excited to announce the debut of Embed AI at the show: where hardware and software solutions powered by Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services integrate, Embed now automates,” says Renee Welsh, CEO at Embed.This year, Embed was selected for and awarded one of the highly coveted spots of Google AI Cloud Takeoff’, being one of the only three selected out of 10,000 entries. The recipients of this award were given intensive professional services, AI training, and Google Cloud credits to accelerate AI adoption. This work led to the creation of Sidequest AI, a new level of guest engagement to help customers create hyper-personalised experiences through tailored game recommendations.“The partnerships we have with tech leaders like Google, Apple, and Amazon Web Services give us access to their pilot technologies to tailor-fit their latest innovations for the family entertainment industry,” shares Andy Welsh, CTO at Embed. “At its very core, this rich experience in Google AI Cloud Takeoff enables us to be the first to give FEC operators AI-enabled solutions—and this is only the beginning. Get ready for an AI-enabled FEC!”Intuitive reports. Automated operations. Agile pricing. Smart staffing. Revenue predictions. Personalised guest experiences. With Embed AI’s deeper understanding of what operators need and want to achieve, Embed is bringing its whole hub home for some next-gen evolution.Embed AI’s launch encompasses the Embed Ecosystem’s promise of 6-week cycles of innovation, featuring the new BOOKINGS, WAIVERS, SALES Roaming POS, and REPORTS —all designed to give operators the freedom to run smarter and sell faster with the latest upgrades.“This innovation is the start of a new era in the integrated cashless payment systems that are the very backbone of the family entertainment centre industry. Make no mistake about it, this marks a shift in the industry and highlights the powerful results of our strategic relationships with global tech giants like AWS, Google, and Apple. It delivers on the Embed promise and commitment to visionary product development and continuous innovation, focused on performance and design,” adds Renee Welsh.“Like the Mobile Wallet innovation of 2019, this is another inspiring example of how a single product can change an entire industry and pave the way to the future. It’s a testament to the power of visionary leadership, innovative product development, and a deep understanding of market dynamics and the consumer. It’s the Embed Difference,” says Sara Paz, CMO at Embed.From front-of-house to back-office, Embed powers a seamless, end-to-end, revenue-driven ecosystem—exactly how operators like it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.