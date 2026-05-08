Helical Fusion Named to the 2026 APAC Cleantech 25

The APAC Cleantech 25 is an annual list recognizing leading private companies in the Asia-Pacific region that are making significant contributions to cleantech innovation and sustainability. Takaya Taguchi - CEO of Helical Fusion Helical Fusion - a fusion energy company developing a Helical Stellarator power plant based on Japan’s long-standing fusion research foundation

Selected as the only fusion energy company on Cleantech Group’s annual list of leading private cleantech companies in the Asia-Pacific region

TOKYO, JAPAN, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. (“Helical Fusion”; Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Takaya Taguchi), a fusion energy company developing a Helical Stellarator power plant based on Japan’s long-standing fusion research foundation, today announced that it has been selected for Cleantech Group’s 2026 APAC Cleantech 25.

The APAC Cleantech 25 is an annual list recognizing leading private companies in the Asia-Pacific region that are making significant contributions to cleantech innovation and sustainability. Sponsored by ADB Ventures and Twin Tower Ventures, the list highlights promising companies developing and deploying breakthrough solutions across energy, industry, climate adaptation, AI infrastructure, and other areas critical to the region’s future.

This year’s cohort reflects the growing importance of technologies that can address Asia-Pacific’s most urgent structural challenges, including fuel insecurity, rapidly rising electricity demand, industrial decarbonization, resilient infrastructure, and sustainable economic growth. Helical Fusion was selected as the only fusion energy company on the 2026 list.

Download your complimentary copy of the 2026 APAC Cleantech 25.

https://cleantech.com/apac-cleantech-25/

Comment from Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder and CEO of Helical Fusion

“We are deeply honored to be selected as the only fusion energy company in this visionary initiative. We believe that what we can bring to the world from the Asia-Pacific region is not only fusion energy as a technology, but also a sustainable industrial structure that creates hope for the next generation—and, beyond that, supports the advancement of civilization itself. We will continue to accelerate our efforts toward realizing commercially viable fusion power in the 2030s.”

About the APAC Cleantech 25

The APAC Cleantech 25 is produced by Cleantech Group with the support of ADB Ventures and Twin Tower Ventures. It serves as a key reference for investors, corporations, and policymakers seeking to engage with some of the most promising cleantech startups in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companies are selected through a rigorous process that incorporates Cleantech Group’s expert panel, market research, and data-driven insights. Selection criteria include technological innovation, market scalability, partnerships, and investment traction.

The 2026 analysis highlights several major themes shaping cleantech innovation across the region, including intensifying pressure on energy security, continued global relevance of APAC innovation, rapid growth in AI infrastructure, emerging AI-for-cleantech applications, surging electricity demand, the long-term need for decarbonized heat, and growing opportunities in climate adaptation and South-to-South technology transfer.

Fusion Energy and Asia-Pacific’s Energy Future

Asia-Pacific faces a particularly complex energy transition. The region must respond simultaneously to rising electricity demand, fuel import dependency, industrial growth, climate resilience, and the need to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors.

Fusion energy is expected to become a transformative energy technology because it emits no CO2 during operation, uses fuel derived from abundant resources such as seawater, and is inherently easier to control safely because it does not involve runaway reactions.

Helical Fusion is working to realize fusion as a reliable source of clean baseload power. The company’s Helical Stellarator approach is designed to meet the three essential requirements for commercially viable fusion power: continuous operation, net electricity, and high maintainability.

Helix Program for Commercial Fusion Power

Helical Fusion’s long-term objective is to realize what it defines as the three essential requirements for a commercially viable fusion power plant:

net electricity — supplying electricity beyond the plant’s own consumption

continuous operation — stable operation 24/7/365

maintainability — enabling practical servicing and high uptime

Under the Helix Program, Helical Fusion aims to complete standalone demonstrations of its two major technical pillars—high-temperature superconducting magnets and the blanket-divertor system—during the 2020s, followed by integrated demonstration with Helix HARUKA and first-of-a-kind power generation with Helix KANATA in the 2030s.

About Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2021 based on fusion research originating at the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. is developing a Helical Stellarator to enable commercially viable fusion power. The company is advancing the Helix Program, a roadmap to complete standalone demonstrations of key technologies in the 2020s, achieve integrated demonstration with Helix HARUKA, and deliver first-of-a-kind power generation with Helix KANATA in the 2030s.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group is the human intelligence authority on global cleantech innovation. Since 2002, Cleantech Group has helped decision-makers across industry, finance, and policy navigate the rapid shifts transforming the global economy.

Going beyond market intelligence, Cleantech Group offers insights, strategic guidance, and curated connections to help leaders stay ahead, identify opportunities, and act with confidence. Its insight is built on over 20 years of human intelligence, proprietary data, and direct relationships with the ecosystem leaders driving change.

Media Contacts

Communications Design Office

Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

contact@helicalfusion.com

Addison Marr

Senior Marketing Manager

Cleantech Group

addison.marr@cleantech.com

Helical Fusion "Helix KANATA" -World's First Steady-State Net Power Fusion Plant -

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.