Helical Fusion Completes Critical Components for 'Helix HARUKA' with RYOKI TOOL, Advancing Japan-Built Fusion Hardware

Prototype breeding blanket component. It is designed to be used in combination with other parts. As the first prototype completed, it marks an initial step toward future manufacturing. 10 completed coil case parts. Once assembled, they will form the foundation for the helical high-temperature superconducting magnet. The parts will be transported to the construction site for the Integrated Demo Device, Helix HARUKA, where assembly will proceed. March 17, 2026 press conference at RYOKI TOOL Head Office. (L-R) Masaaki Shibayama (Advisor, Aichi Prefecture), Takaya Taguchi (CEO, Helical Fusion), Yasuhiro Hara (President, RYOKI TOOL), alongside RYOKI TOOL engineers Nagaya and Ueda.

Coil case parts and a prototype breeding blanket component mark a tangible manufacturing milestone for the Helix Program

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., a fusion company developing a Helical Stellarator for commercially viable fusion power, announced that it has completed part of the manufacturing of key components for its Integrated Demonstration Device, Helix HARUKA, in collaboration with RYOKI TOOL, a Japan-based manufacturer with deep expertise in large-scale precision metal machining for aerospace and other advanced industries.

The completed deliverables include:

• all 10 coil case parts to be used in Helix HARUKA

• one prototype breeding blanket component for Helix HARUKA

These are core components for a future fusion power plant, and both were manufactured with the high precision required for real-device application.

The 10 completed coil case parts will now be transported to Helical Fusion’s dedicated workspace at the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS) in Toki, Gifu, where construction of Helix HARUKA Phase 1 is moving forward.

This supports the next major phase of the Helix Program, Helical Fusion’s roadmap toward commercially viable fusion power in the 2030s. The company is now accelerating the manufacturing and construction of Helix HARUKA as its nearest integrated-development milestone.

The prototype breeding blanket component was completed with support from Aichi Prefecture under the Aichi Deeptech Launchpad program, an acceleration program designed to support deep tech startups in bringing disruptive innovations to society.

The prototype breeding blanket component completed in this project represents a rare and important milestone in global fusion development. In fusion machines aimed at commercial power generation, the blanket is a critical component because it is central to converting fusion energy into a usable power-generation system. Reaching the stage of a concrete blanket enclosure design remains uncommon worldwide, as it can only be pursued when the overall machine design has been defined in substantial detail. This milestone shows that Helical Fusion is making concrete progress on one of the most important components for a commercially viable fusion power plant.

Helical Fusion is pursuing a development model that combines advanced fusion engineering with Japan’s manufacturing base. Through this collaboration, the company has demonstrated that critical fusion hardware can be produced through coordinated execution between a fusion system integrator and highly capable industrial partners.

In fusion systems, components such as blanket-related structures require an unusual combination of large-scale fabrication and millimeter-level precision, often using difficult-to-machine materials such as stainless steel. That makes manufacturing capability—not just design capability—a decisive factor in commercialization.

RYOKI TOOL brings decades of experience in high-precision machining for demanding sectors including aerospace. That expertise has now been applied to the fabrication of components intended for Helical Fusion’s integrated demonstration platform, highlighting how capabilities built in conventional advanced manufacturing can be transferred into the emerging fusion supply chain.

Machining of a prototype coil case part. A high-hardness material is being carefully milled using a five-axis machine tool.

Helical Fusion launched manufacturing and construction activities for Helix HARUKA in 2025. Led by a specialist team centered on CTO Junichi Miyazawa, the company is advancing development as a system integrator while building a nationwide partner network across Japanese industry.

The company’s long-term objective is to realize what it defines as the three essential requirements for a commercially viable fusion power plant:

• continuous operation — stable operation 24/7/365

• net electricity — supplying electricity beyond the plant’s own consumption

• maintainability — enabling practical servicing and high uptime

Under the Helix Program, Helical Fusion aims to complete standalone demonstrations of its two major technical pillars—high-temperature superconducting magnets and the blanket-divertor system—during the 2020s, followed by integrated demonstration with Helix HARUKA and first-of-a-kind power generation with Helix KANATA in the 2030s.

Takaya Taguchi, Co-Founder and CEO of Helical Fusion Co., Ltd., said:

“These newly completed components will be incorporated into the core of Helix HARUKA, our Integrated Demonstration Device. Seeing them manufactured at the level of precision required not only for HARUKA, but with an eye toward Helix KANATA beyond it, makes the momentum of this project very real.

What has been completed here is the result of persistence, technical skill, and close collaboration on the ground between both teams. We are also grateful for the strong support from Aichi Prefecture, which helped push this work forward. The Helix Program is being built through the commitment of many people, and we will continue advancing it together as one team.”

> Related Release: Helical Fusion Announces Construction Site for Phase 1 of “Helix HARUKA,” Marking Transition to Manufacturing and Assembly of Fusion Hardware

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316066384/en/Helical-Fusion-Announces-Construction-Site-for-Phase-1-of-Helix-HARUKA-Marking-Transition-to-Manufacturing-and-Assembly-of-Fusion-Hardware

> About RYOKI TOOL

RYOKI TOOL is a Japanese manufacturer specializing in the design and production of tooling, and ultra-large precision-machined components, with a strong track record in aerospace. The company operates one of the largest equipment bases of its kind in Japan and supports a wide range of industrial applications, including aircraft and rocket tooling, factory automation, railway vehicles, and road infrastructure components. Website: https://www.ryoki.co.jp/english/index.html

> About Helical Fusion Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2021 based on fusion research originating at the National Institute for Fusion Science (NIFS), Helical Fusion Co., Ltd. is developing a Helical Stellarator to enable commercially viable fusion power. The company is advancing the Helix Program, a roadmap to complete standalone demonstrations of key technologies in the 2020s, achieve integrated demonstration with Helix HARUKA, and deliver first-of-a-kind power generation with Helix KANATA in the 2030s.

Helical Fusion "Helix KANATA" -World's First Steady-State Net Power Fusion Plant -

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