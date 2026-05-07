SEEKING YOUR INPUT: Trust Planning & FY28 Budget Survey

Hello Trust-Partners and Interested Community Members!

As a vital Trust stakeholder and partner, please complete our FY28 PLANNING & BUDGET SURVEY. In doing so, you will help identify key issues and themes that are important for us to consider in our budget development process and in planning for the future. We will use the feedback received from the survey to inform our consideration of future Trust initiatives and for the develop FY28 budget recommendations that will be presented to Trustees for consideration in August.

We anticipate the survey to take about 10 – 15 minutes of your time.

Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CD23FS9

If you would like to review some information about the Trust and our work before you complete the survey, here are links to:

If you would like us to consider your feedback, please complete the survey by the end of the day, on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Please feel free to share this survey with your networks, or anyone that you think would have important information or input for us to consider.

If you have any questions, please let us know. We appreciate your time and consideration.