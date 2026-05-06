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MPD Seeking Person Wanted for April Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm offense that occurred in Southwest in April.

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 10:33 p.m., the suspect was involved in a fight with an unknown individual in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. During the fight the suspect produced a gun. The suspect and the individual struggled over control of the gun when one round was fired and the gun fell to the ground. The unknown individual fled the scene. There were no reported injuries or property damage.

MPD detectives recovered video near the location of the shooting. The suspect was captured in the video and can be seen in the photos and video below.

https://youtu.be/yEOS2FiA4Yw

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this offense.

CCN: 26048611

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MPD Seeking Person Wanted for April Shooting

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