Cracking down on rough roads along I-5 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER – Travelers on southbound Interstate 5 in Vancouver will soon experience a smoother ride as crews take the next step toward fixing rough and bumpy roads.

Starting Monday, May 4, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor Kerr Contractors Oregon LLC will repair the driving surface along southbound I-5 between Northeast 179th Street and the I-5/I-205 split. This work is weather dependent and will continue through the summer, with breaks during major events. Once complete in late summer 2026, crews will remove the “Rough Road” signs between Northeast 179th Street and I-205.

Crews will use a method called “crack, seat and overlay” to rebuild the road. First, they use a heavy machine to break the old concrete into smaller pieces. Then they press those pieces down to create a solid base. Finally, they add four new layers of asphalt, each about 2 inches, on top to create a smoother, longer-lasting surface.

“This stretch of I-5 has been a rough ride for years,” said WSDOT Project Engineer TJ Prendergast. “This work will help create a smoother road for travelers.”

This method allows crews to repair more roadway at once while reducing costs and effects to travelers.

What to expect

Occasional shoulder closures and up to three-lane closures in the work zone.

Some full closures of I-5 and I-205 near the split, along with on-ramp closures. Most full closures will take place at night or on weekends to reduce impacts to travelers.

Weekend lane closures with two lanes open on I-5 during the day.

Travelers should plan for heavier traffic and possible delays of up to 6 miles on southbound I-5.

Work will pause during major events, including the Clark County Fair, to help reduce effects to travelers and local traffic.

Recent improvements

This 2.2-mile stretch of southbound I-5 was built in 1969 using concrete panels. Many of the roughly 8,400 panels are more than 50 years old and are worn down, creating a rough and uneven ride.

From 2022 to 2025, crews focused on the “worst of the worst” sections, replacing about 180 panels along I-5 and I-205 near the split. While these efforts helped improve conditions, some roughness remains.

Looking ahead

Crews will also address the stretch of I-5 just north of the crack, seat, and overlay project, between Northeast 179th Street and Ridgefield.

This summer, crews will replace the most damaged panels. In 2027, they will return to complete the full crack, seat and overlay work.

This stretch of I-5 is part of many daily trips, from early morning commuters heading to work and local travelers running errands to freight trucks moving goods through the state.