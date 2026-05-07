CTDOT Celebrates National Bike Month

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is celebrating National Bike Month this May by encouraging residents across the state to get outside and go for a ride. Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or getting back on a bike for the first time in years, May is the perfect time to explore your community on wheels.

As part of National Bike Month, CTDOT took part in National Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. CTDOT will also be participating in Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

“National Bike Month highlights the benefits of bicycling and the importance of providing safe, accessible options for people who choose to walk, bike, or roll,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “By taking part in Walk, Bike, and Roll to School Day or Bike to Work Day, schools and businesses are helping create a culture of active, sustainable transportation statewide.”

In 2005, CTDOT established a Safe Routes to School Program (SRTS). Since then, many communities participating in the SRTS Program have shown improved safety and accessibility for all students. The CTDOT SRTS Team has now expanded their bike and pedestrian safety and skills trainings to include an on-bike component. Communities and schools can request these services online.

CTDOT’s Active Transportation Micro-Grant Program also provides small, flexible grants to communities, schools, and organizations to fund projects that encourage walking and biking, improve safety, and foster awareness around active transportation. These micro-grants have helped implement initiatives such as bike racks, walking school buses, and pop-up safety demonstrations. This program empowers local partners to advance safe, active transportation improvements that can be implemented quickly and build momentum for longer-term infrastructure investments.

Those riding their bikes in May are also encouraged to sign up for the 2026 Drive Less Connecticut Challenge. The annual campaign, which runs through May 31, challenges everyone to drive less and explore more sustainable transportation options. For more information about the challenge, including how to win a prize, visit CTrides.com/DLC.