Salem, Ore – The State Library Board will meet virtually 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Jessica Sokoloff at jessica.sokoloff@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.

Members of the public who wish to submit a written public comment may do so via the submission form linked here. The deadline for submissions is Thursday, May 14 at noon.

Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov. Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Jessica Sokoloff at jessica.sokoloff@slo.oregon.gov.

State Library Board Meeting

May 15, 2026

Virtual

Agenda

9:00 a.m. Approval of the Minutes – January 16, 2026 Meeting Deitering

9:05 a.m. Oregon Administrative Rules (OAR) Hearing Deitering

9:10 a.m. Public Comment* Deitering

9:20 a.m. Report of the Board Chair and Members Deitering

9:40 a.m. Report of the State Librarian Cornelisen

9:50 a.m. Budget Report Cornelisen

10:00 a.m. Quarterly Statistics Report Cornelisen

10:10 a.m. Quarterly Strategic Plan Report Cornelisen

10:20 a.m. Board Nominating Committee Deitering

10:30 a.m. Break

10:45 a.m. Talking Books Library Donation Budget Robinson

10:50 a.m. LSTA 2026 Budget Nielsen

10:55 a.m. Public Library Minimum Conditions Report Nielsen

11:10 a.m. Keizer Community Library official recognition Nielsen

11:20 a.m. Oregon Administrative Rules (OAR) Adoption Deitering

11:25 a.m. Adjournment Deitering

*Any person may address the Board on any topic for up to 3 minutes. The Board does not generally engage in dialog with those making comments but may refer any question or issue raised to the State Librarian.

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.